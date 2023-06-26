Release Liners Market to Capture a CAGR of 9.13%, While Touching Approximately USD 121.18 Billion by 2032 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Release Liners Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Release Liners Market Information by Substrate, Labelling Technology, Printing Process, and Region - Forecast till 2032”, Release Liners Market could thrive at a rate of 9.13% between 2023 and 2032. The market size will be reaching around USD 121.18 Billion by the end of the year 2032.

Market Synopsis

Release liners serve as protective materials widely employed across various industries to prevent adhesive surfaces from adhering to each other. These liners are typically composed of paper or plastic substrates, which are coated with a layer of silicone, imparting non-stick properties and facilitating easy separation. The release liner market has experienced substantial growth owing to its broad range of applications in sectors such as packaging, labeling, medical, electronics, and construction. Release liners find extensive usage in numerous industries, primarily due to their ability to ensure the integrity and usability of adhesive products. In the packaging sector, release liners are utilized for labeling applications, enabling the efficient and precise application of labels onto packages. Additionally, they play a crucial role in tape manufacturing, providing a protective barrier that prevents the tape adhesive from sticking to itself and allowing for easy unwinding and application. During transportation, release liners safeguard adhesive surfaces, ensuring that products remain intact and ready for use upon arrival.

The medical industry extensively relies on release liners for various applications. In wound dressings, release liners protect the adhesive layer until the dressing is ready for application, maintaining sterility and ease of use. Similarly, in transdermal patches, release liners preserve the integrity of the adhesive until the patch is ready for application to the skin. This ensures proper adhesion and usability of medical devices.



Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent companies in the Release Liners industry include

DOW

Mondi

Ahlstrom-Munksjo

Loparex

3M

Gasconge Laminates

Rayven Inc

Among others.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2032 USD 121.181542 Billion CAGR 9.13% (2023-2032) Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Historical Data 2018- 2022 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Substrate, Labeling Technology, Printing Process, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World Key Market Drivers Rising demands from end-use industries





February 2021

Mondi, a manufacturer of packaging and paper goods, unveiled EverLiner, an innovative release liner made from paper. Within the EverLiner series, they offer a range of products called EverLiner M R, which utilize lightweight materials and recycled paper in their creation.

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

The rise in e-commerce and retail sectors, coupled with increased consumer awareness about product authenticity and safety, has driven the demand for pressure-sensitive labels, thus propelling the release liners market. The healthcare industry's continuous advancements, including the growing use of medical disposables and transdermal patches, have significantly contributed to the demand for release liners in the medical sector. The need for efficient and convenient packaging solutions, driven by changing consumer preferences and the rise in online shopping, has fueled the demand for release liners in the packaging industry.

Market Restraints:

Despite the market's positive growth trajectory, several factors can restrain its expansion. Stringent environmental regulations concerning the disposal of release liners pose challenges for manufacturers. Additionally, the high cost associated with the production and customization of release liners can limit market growth to some extent.



COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted the release liners market. The temporary shutdown of manufacturing units and disruptions in the supply chain caused a decline in demand. However, as economies recover and industries resume operations, the market is expected to regain momentum. The post-COVID scenario will witness increased focus on sustainable packaging solutions and digitalization, driving the demand for release liners in the e-commerce and medical sectors.

Market Segmentation

By Substrate

By Substrate, the segment includes (Paper-based (Glassine & Calendered Kraft, Clay-coated Kraft, Polycoated Kraft, Polyethylene-coated Kraft), Film-based, (Polypropylene, Polyethylene, Polyethylene Terephthalate, Polystyrene).

By Labelling Technology

By Labelling Technology, the segment includes Pressure Sensitive, Glue Applied, Shrink Sleeve, Stretch Sleeve, and In-mold.

By Printing Process

By Printing Process, the segment includes Flexography, Offset, Gravure, Screen, and Digital Printing.



Regional Insights

North America holds a significant share of the release liners market. The region benefits from the presence of well-established packaging and labeling industries, which drive the demand for release liners. The growing e-commerce sector in North America has further contributed to the market's expansion, as efficient packaging solutions and pressure-sensitive labels are in high demand. Additionally, the region's focus on sustainability and environmental regulations has fueled the adoption of eco-friendly release liners.

Europe is experiencing substantial growth in the release liners market. The region's strict environmental regulations and emphasis on sustainability have led to increased demand for eco-friendly release liners. The rising popularity of e-commerce, along with the presence of a strong manufacturing base, has further boosted the market.

The Asia-Pacific region presents significant growth opportunities for the release liners market. Rapid industrialization, urbanization, and the increasing population have resulted in a surge in demand for efficient packaging solutions, labels, and tapes. Countries like China, India, and Japan are at the forefront of market growth in this region, with their expanding manufacturing sectors and rising consumer spending. Moreover, the growing e-commerce industry, particularly in China, has created a substantial need for release liners in packaging and logistics.



