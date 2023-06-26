Global Thermally Conductive Plastics Market Overview 2023 Featuring Profiles of 26 Companies and an Industry Guide with Contact Details for 336 Companies

Dublin, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thermally Conductive Plastics - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report reviews analyzes and projects the global Thermally Conductive Plastic market for the period 2019-2028 in terms of value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2022 through 2028

Accounting for a share estimated at 30.8%, valued at US$45.2 million in 2022, Asia-Pacific leads the demand for Thermally Conductive Plastics (TCPs) worldwide. The region is also projected to be the fastest-growing market for TCPs from 2022-2028.

Thermal conductivity can be defined as the ability of a given material to conduct/transfer heat, the reciprocal of which is called thermal resistivity.

The transfer of heat takes place at a lower rate in materials having low thermal conductivity, compared to materials that have high thermal conductivity. Unfilled plastics and polymers are already used in various areas as replacements for metals and other similar materials because of their advantageous properties.

However, due to their limitations in terms of thermal conductivity, wider use of these polymers has been limited. It is here that polymers/plastics filled with thermally conductive compounds, such as metals, ceramics, carbon, and minerals take center stage and operate as highly efficient materials for the chosen application.

Research Findings & Coverage

Thermally Conductive Plastics global market is analyzed in this report with respect to plastic types and end-use sectors

The study extensively analyzes the market for plastic-type and end-use sector of thermally conductive plastic in all major regions for the analysis period

Energy-Efficient Techniques for Improving Thermal Conductivity of Polymer Composites Much in Demand

Thermal Management of Automotive Electronics Facilitated by Novel Composites

Polyimide-Modified AlN Fillers in Epoxy for Better Thermal Conductivity in Electronic Encapsulation

Hydrothermal Coating Technique for Preparing Reformed MgO Filler with High Humidity Resistance

Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs, and other recent industry developments

Major companies profiled - 26

The industry guide includes the contact details for 336 companies

Key Topics Covered:

PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 Product Outline

1.1.1 An Overview of Thermally Conductive Plastics

1.1.1.1 Plastic Types

1.1.2 Thermally Conductive Fillers

1.1.2.1 Classification of Thermally Conductive Fillers

1.1.2.1.1 Carbon-Based Thermally Conductive Fillers

1.1.2.1.2 Ceramic-Based Thermally Conductive Fillers

1.1.2.1.3 Metal-Based Thermally Conductive Fillers

1.1.3 Applications of Thermally Conductive Plastics

1.1.3.1 Electrical & Electronic Packaging

1.1.3.2 Heat Exchangers

1.1.3.3 LED Lighting

1.1.3.4 Thermally Conductive Copper-Clad Laminate (CCL) Substrates

1.1.4 Thermally Conductive Plastics: A Brief Outline of End-Use Sectors

1.1.4.1 Aerospace & Defense

1.1.4.2 Automotive

1.1.4.3 Electrical & Electronics

1.1.4.4 Biomedical

1.1.4.5 Industrial

1.1.4.5.1 Adhesives & Sealants

1.1.4.5.2 Energy Storage

1.1.4.5.3 Paints & Coatings

2. KEY MARKET TRENDS

2.1 Energy Efficient Techniques for Improving Thermal Conductivity of Polymer Composites Much in Demand

2.2 Conversion of Polyethylene into a Heat Conducting Material Enabled by New Research

2.3 Thermal Management of Automotive Electronics Facilitated by Novel Composites

2.4 Polyimide-Modified AlN Fillers in Epoxy for Better Thermal Conductivity in Electronic Encapsulation

2.5 Aluminum Nanoflake and Recycled Plastic Package Used for Making Morphologically Controlled Composites with High Thermal Conductivity

2.6 Hydrothermal Coating Technique for Preparing Reformed MgO Filler with High Humidity Resistance

2.7 Vertically Aligned Silicon Carbide Sheet Scaffolds Help Enhance Thermal Conductivity of Polymer Composites

3. KEY GLOBAL PLAYERS

3M Company (The United States)

AGC, Inc. (Japan)

Arkema Group (France)

AVIENT Corp (The United States)

BASF SE (Germany)

Celanese Corp (The United States)

Compagnie De Saint-Gobain SA (France)

Covestro AG (Germany)

Dow Chemical Company (The United States)

DSM NV (The Netherlands)

E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Co (The United States)

Ensinger Group (Germany)

Huntsman International LLC (The United States)

Imerys SA (France)

Kaneka Corp (Japan)

Lanxess AG (Germany)

Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corporation (Japan)

Ovation Polymers, Inc. (The United States)

RTP Company (The United States)

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) (Saudi Arabia)

Solvay SA (Belgium)

Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd (Japan)

TE Connectivity (The United States)

Teijin Ltd. (Japan)

Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan)

UBE Corp (Japan)

4. KEY BUSINESS AND PRODUCT TRENDS

5. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

5.1 Global Thermally Conductive Plastics Market Overview by Plastic Type

5.1.1 Thermally Conductive Plastics Type Market Overview by Global Region

5.1.1.1 Thermally Conductive Polyamide (PA)

5.1.1.2 Thermally Conductive Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)

5.1.1.3 Thermally Conductive Polycarbonate (PC)

5.1.1.4 Thermally Conductive Polyetherimide (PEI)

5.1.1.5 Thermally Conductive Polyethylene (PE)

5.1.1.6 Thermally Conductive Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS)

5.1.1.7 Thermally Conductive Polypropylene (PP)

5.1.1.8 Thermally Conductive Polysulfone (PSU)

5.1.1.9 Other Thermally Conductive Plastic Types

5.2 Global Thermally Conductive Plastics Market Overview by End-Use Sector

5.2.1 Thermally Conductive Plastics End-Use Sector Market Overview by Global Region

5.2.1.1 Aerospace & Defense

5.2.1.2 Automotive

5.2.1.3 Biomedical

5.2.1.4 Electrical & Electronics

5.2.1.5 Industrial

PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

REGIONAL MARKET OVERVIEW

6. NORTH AMERICA

Major Market Players

3M Company (United States)

AVIENT Corp (United States)

Celanese Corp (United States)

Dow Chemical Company (United States)

E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Co (United States)

Huntsman International LLC (United States)

Ovation Polymers, Inc. (United States)

RTP Company (United States)

TE Connectivity (United States)

7. EUROPE

Major Market Players

Arkema Group (France)

BASF SE (Germany)

Compagnie De Saint-Gobain SA (France)

Covestro AG (Germany)

DSM NV (The Netherlands)

Ensinger Group (Germany)

Imerys SA (France)

Lanxess AG (Germany)

Solvay SA (Belgium)

8. ASIA-PACIFIC

Major Market Players

AGC, Inc. (Japan)

Kaneka Corp (Japan)

Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corporation (Japan)

Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd (Japan)

Teijin Ltd. (Japan)

Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan)

UBE Corp (Japan)

9. REST OF WORLD

PART C: GUIDE TO THE INDUSTRY

1. NORTH AMERICA

2. EUROPE

3. ASIA-PACIFIC

4. REST OF WORLD

PART D: ANNEXURE

1. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2. FEEDBACK

