Rare Diseases Market Report 2023-2033: Home-based Care Anticipated to Offer Lucrative Growth Prospects

Overall world revenue for the Rare Diseases Market will surpass US$205 billion in 2023. The report predicts strong revenue growth through to 2033 and identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential.

There are unmet requirements for elderly, frail people with multiple diseases, but many support services today focus on patients with rare or ultra-rare diseases. In addition, there are numerous chronic conditions present in sizable patient communities, even in younger age groups. Expanding home-based healthcare services could therefore have positive effects on bigger patient populations and health systems.



Due to the high degrees of medical complexity, managing comorbidities and multi-morbidities is especially difficult. A patient with heart failure who also requires infusion therapy for cancer poses a problem with timing the administration of the diuretics because the patient must travel to the infusion facility. Home-based care services may develop into a potent catalyst for raising standards of care, enhancing patient satisfaction, and cutting expenses. While there are obvious and distinct benefits for patients and carers with complex and rare diseases, there are also advantages for larger patient populations with more widespread conditions who may face difficulties due to the complexity of their therapy or the effects of comorbidities and multi-disease.

Segments Covered in the Report



Diseases

Cancer

Metabolic Diseases

Neurological Conditions

Hematologic Disorders

Infectious Diseases

Musculoskeletal Disorders

Cardiovascular Disorders

Others

Type

Non-biologics

Biologics

End-users

Specialty Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Age

Adult

Paediatric

In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for five regional and 21 leading national markets:.

The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Rare Diseases Market, 2023 to 2033, with a focus on this segment of these companies' operations.

Leading companies and the potential for market growth

AbbVie Inc.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AstraZeneca)

Amgen Inc.

Biogen Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Merck & Co Inc.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Key Topics Covered:





1 Report Overview



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Key Findings

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Market Driving Factors

3.2.1.1 Increasing Number of Approval Driving Market Growth

3.2.1.2 Robust Pipeline by Major Players

3.2.1.2.1 Pfizer Rare Disease Pipeline

3.2.1.2.2 Sanofi Genzyme Corporation Rare Disease Pipeline

3.2.1.2.3 Novo Nordisk Rare Disease Pipeline

3.2.1.3 Increasing Awareness

3.2.2 Market Restraining Factors

3.2.2.1 High Research and Development Costs

3.2.2.2 High Entry Barriers to Challenge Market Growth

3.2.2.3 Physical Management of Patients Likely to Challenge Market Growth

3.2.3 Market Opportunities

3.2.3.1 Increasing Demand from Emerging Economies

3.2.3.2 Home-based Care Anticipated to Offer Lucrative Growth Prospects

3.2.3.3 Increasing Government Support

3.2.3.4 Rare Diseases Clinical Activity by Indication

3.3 COVID-19 Impact Analysis

3.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers (Low)

3.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers (medium)

3.4.3 Threat of Substitutes (Low)

3.4.4 Threat of New Entrants (Low)

3.4.5 Industry Rivalry (High)



4 Rare Diseases Market Analysis by Diseases



5 Rare Diseases Market Analysis by Type



6 Rare Diseases Market Analysis by End-users



7 Rare Diseases Market Analysis by Age



8 Rare Diseases Market Analysis by Region



9 North America Rare Diseases Market Analysis



10 Europe Rare Diseases Market Analysis



11 Asia Pacific Rare Diseases Market Analysis



12 Latin America Rare Diseases Market Analysis



13 MEA Rare Diseases Market Analysis



14 Company Profiles

14.1 AbbVie Inc.

14.2 Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AstraZeneca)

14.3 Amgen Inc.

14.4 Biogen Inc.

14.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

14.6 Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

14.7 Merck & Co Inc.

14.8 Novartis AG

14.9 Pfizer Inc.

14.10 Sanofi S.A.

14.11 Takeda Pharmaceuticals

14.12 Teva Pharmaceuticals

14.13 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company



15 Conclusion and Recommendations



