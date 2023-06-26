Poly Aluminum Chloride Market to Capture a CAGR of 5.30%, While Touching Approximately USD 2.22 Billion by 2032 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York (US), June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Poly Aluminum Chloride Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Poly Aluminum Chloride Market Information by Form, End-Use, and Region - Forecast till 2032”, Poly Aluminum Chloride Market could thrive at a rate of 5.30% between 2023 and 2032. The market size will be reaching around USD 2.22 Billion by the end of the year 2032.

Market Synopsis

Poly Aluminum Chloride (PAC) is a chemical compound that is widely used as a coagulant in water treatment processes. It is an inorganic polymer that combines aluminum and chlorine, forming a highly effective flocculant. PAC is renowned for its ability to remove suspended solids, turbidity, and various contaminants from water, making it an essential component in municipal water treatment, industrial wastewater treatment, and pulp and paper manufacturing.

Poly Aluminum Chloride finds extensive applications in the water treatment sector. It is utilized for purifying drinking water, treating industrial wastewater, and achieving optimal water quality in various industries. Additionally, PAC is employed in the paper and pulp industry for improving the pulp's retention and drainage properties, enhancing paper quality and production efficiency.



Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent companies in the Poly Aluminum Chloride industry include

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemical Ltd

Kemira Oyj

Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Limited (KCI)

Gongyi Filter Industry Co. Ltd

Airedale Chemical

GEO Specialty Chemicals

NALCO

Feralco

Among others.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2032 USD 2.228349 billion CAGR 5.30% (2023-2032) Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Historical Data 2018- 2022 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Form, End-Use Industry, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, AsiaPacific, and the Rest of the World Key Market Drivers The market is expected to grow in demand in end-use industries, such as paper and water purification. Due to low retention sludge and high load, poly-aluminum chloride is widely used in industrial effluents, drinking water treatment, and sewage.





February 2021

The Steuben Lakes Regional Waste District (SLRWD), a provider of water purification services, carried out renovations on the Angola Wastewater Treatment Plant. During the refurbishment, the plant's phosphorus removal system was enhanced by replacing ferrous chloride with poly aluminum chloride.

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

The rising global population, urbanization, and industrialization have led to an increased demand for clean and safe water, driving the need for effective water treatment solutions like PAC. Governments worldwide are enforcing stringent regulations on water quality and wastewater treatment, pushing industries to adopt advanced technologies and coagulants like PAC to meet compliance requirements. Industries such as pulp and paper, oil and gas, and textiles require efficient water treatment solutions to comply with environmental standards, creating a substantial demand for PAC in these sectors.

Market Restraints:

One of the primary restraints for the Poly Aluminum Chloride market is the availability of alternative water treatment chemicals. Competition from other coagulants like ferric chloride and polyacrylamide hinders the market's growth. Additionally, the fluctuating prices of raw materials used in PAC production pose challenges for market players.



COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted the Poly Aluminum Chloride market. The global slowdown in industrial activities and construction projects led to a temporary decline in demand for water treatment chemicals. However, the market demonstrated resilience as water treatment remained essential for public health and safety. As economies recover and industrial activities resume post-pandemic, the demand for PAC is expected to rebound, driven by increasing water treatment requirements.

Market Segmentation

By Form

By Form, the segment includes Solid and Liquid.

By End-Use

By End-Use, the segment includes Water Treatment, Paper Industry, Cosmetics and Personal Care, and Oil & Gas.



Regional Insights

In the North American region, the Poly Aluminum Chloride market is expected to witness significant growth. The presence of stringent regulations on water treatment and wastewater management drives the demand for PAC in this region. The U.S., in particular, is a key market player due to its large-scale industrial activities and robust water treatment infrastructure. Additionally, increasing environmental consciousness and the need for sustainable water management practices contribute to the market's growth. With ongoing investments in upgrading water treatment facilities and a focus on improving water quality, North America is likely to remain a prominent market for Poly Aluminum Chloride.

Europe is another important region for the Poly Aluminum Chloride market. The region is characterized by strict environmental regulations and a well-established wastewater treatment infrastructure. Countries like Germany, the U.K., France, and Italy are major contributors to the market's growth in Europe. The region's emphasis on sustainable development and water resource management drives the demand for PAC in various industries, including municipal water treatment, industrial wastewater treatment, and the pulp and paper sector. Furthermore, ongoing research and development activities aimed at enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of water treatment processes contribute to the market's expansion in Europe.

The Asia Pacific region presents significant opportunities for the Poly Aluminum Chloride market. Rapid industrialization, urbanization, and population growth in countries such as China, India, and Japan drive the demand for efficient water treatment solutions. Government initiatives to improve water quality and wastewater management also fuel the market's growth. Moreover, increasing awareness about the need for clean water and stringent environmental regulations contribute to the adoption of PAC in various industries across the region. With the expanding industrial sector and ongoing infrastructure development projects, the Asia Pacific region is expected to be a key market for Poly Aluminum Chloride in the coming years.

