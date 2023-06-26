Global EV Market Market and the Advancements in Auto-driving Technology Overview 2023 - Focus on Building a Collaborative Mobility Ecosystem

Dublin, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Building a Collaborative Mobility Ecosystem" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an overview of the global EV market and the advancements in auto-driving technology; explores the development of car cockpits, including in-car displays; examines the influence of ICT technology on the automotive industry from the perspectives of both traditional and new carmakers.



Technology is shaping the future of mobility and with a focus on "human-centered design," mobile services are transitioning from "People to Service" to "Service to Person." This transformation in mobility is reshaping human lifestyles.

The growth of SAE Level 3 cars allowing drivers to be hands off are expected to see significant growth by 2025; consequently, it will further drive the development of car cockpit into a "third living space," characterized by complex functions and an emphasis on multi-module information displays.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Technology Driving Future Mobility Services

2. Auto Driving as a Key Driving Force for Future Mobility

3. Smart Cockpit as Future Battlefield for Carmakers

4. The Growing Influence of ICT Technology on Automotive Industry

5. Conclusion



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

AUO

Aurora

Bosch

Cadillac

Chin Poon

Continental

Cruise

Didi

Faurecia

Fisker

Ford

Hyundai

Innolux

JDI

Kinwong

Lime

Lyft

Meiko

Mercedes-Benz

NIO

NXP

Oriz

Renesas

Sharenow

Stellantis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/waprkl

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.