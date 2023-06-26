Air Crane Helicopter Market to Worth USD 9.67 Billion by 2030 | With 14.82% CAGR

Pune, India, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global air crane helicopter market size was valued at USD 4.93 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 5.55 billion in 2023 to USD 9.67 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.3%. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™ in its research report titled “Air Crane Helicopter Market, 2023-2030.”

Aircrane helicopter, also known as a flying or aerial crane, is a heavy-lift helicopter designed for carrying heavy and large loads. Aerial cranes have become a widely used and preferred method for heavy lifting in industries such as utilities and construction, with a capacity of over 30,000 to 40,000 pounds.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Air Crane Helicopter Market Report:

Airbus Helicopters SAS (France)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.)

The Boeing Company (U.S.)

Textron Inc. (U.S.)

Columbia Helicopters Incorporated (Canada)

Aircrane Inc. (U.S.)

Leonardo S.p.A. (Italy)

Rostec (Russia)

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. (India)

Kaman Corporation (U.S.)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 8.3% 2030 Value Projection USD 9.67 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 5.5 Billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 180 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Endurance

By End User

By Application

By Geography Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Air Crane Helicopter Market Growth Drivers Rising Demand from Defense Sector for Aerial Crane Helicopters to Augment Market Growth Growing Demand for Aerial Firefighting Helicopters to Propel Market Expansion

COVID-19 Impact:

COVID-19 Pandemic Impacted Market Negatively due to the Reduced Demand and Protection

The COVID-19 pandemic hindered the air crane helicopter industry market growth. Due to the slowdown in infrastructure and construction projects, the demand for aerial cranes has reduced due to the pandemic. Since lockdown and restrictions were imposed on air travel, the decline in the growth of the market has been recorded. Disruptions in the supply chain have impacted the production of air crane helicopters as several manufacturing plants are working at reduced capacity due to pandemic outbreaks.

Segmentation:

Above 15,000 feet is Estimated to Drive the Market due to the Growing Demand for Aerial Cranes

On the basis of Endurance, the market is bifurcated into up to 15,000 feet and above 15,000 feet.

The feet segment held the largest share to dominate the market in 2022 and is anticipated to continue as the fastest growing segment during the projected period. Helicopters with survival capabilities above 15,000 feet are designed for specialized applications such as mountain operations, high-altitude search and rescue missions, and others. These rising applications are anticipated to foster market growth.

Above 20,000 Pounds Segment is Estimated to Dominate the Market Due to the Growing Demand for MTOW Helicopters

Based on external load capacity, the market is segmented into up to 10,000 pounds, 10,000 to 20,000 pounds, and above 20,000 pounds. The external Load Capacity of a helicopter refers to the highest weight of cargo, equipment, or other objects that a helicopter can carry superficially beneath its fuselage by using its external hooks.

Increasing Infrastructure Development the Power Line Construction Segment to Fuel the Market

According to into aerial firefighting, logistics operations, oil & gas, power line construction, and others. The aerial firefighting segment is estimated to hold the dominant percent of the air crane helicopter market share. This segment is predicted to showcase major growth during the projected period.

Military Segment to Dominate the Market Due to Rising Fleet of Air Crane Helicopter

As per type, the market is segmented into military, civil & commercial. The civil & commercial segment is predicted to be the fastest growing owing to the increasing demand for emergency services and increased demand for logistics transportation.

Report Coverage:

The report gives an insight into the major trends impelling industry expansion over the forthcoming years. It further provides an in-depth analysis of the key factors propelling the business landscape across various regions. Additional insights comprise the key steps taken by major industry participants to strengthen their market presence.

Drivers and Restraints:

Growing Demand from the Defense Sector Estimated to Propel the Growth of the Market

Air crane helicopters are mostly used by military forces for a wide range of missions, including transporting troops and supplies, conducting search and rescue operations, and providing support during disaster relief efforts. They are specialized in carrying heavy loads, which makes them an ideal choice for transporting large military equipment, such as artillery, tanks, and other heavy vehicles. Aerial cranes are complex machines requiring subsequent maintenance to operate efficiently and safely. The maintenance cost can be remarkably high, specifically for older models, as replacement parts become more difficult to source and expensive. Additionally, the maintenance and operation of air-crane helicopters require highly skilled technicians and pilots. These factors hamper air crane helicopter market growth.

Regional Insights:

North America to Dominate Owing to Rise in Demand Heavy Lift Helicopters

North America held the largest share of the market to dominate in 2022. The region’s growth is due to the growing demand for heavy lift helicopters and modernizing their fleet.

Europe stands second to dominate the region. This region’s high market growth is attributed to the rising demand for air crane rotorcrafts in logistics operations. These helicopters are particularly useful in the transportation of heavy cargo, such as machinery, oil and gas equipment, and others.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction

Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions



Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Market Restraints



Key Insights

Key Industry Developments - Key Contracts & Agreements, Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships Latest Technological Advancements Porters Five Forces Analysis Supply Chain Analysis Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Air Crane Helicopter Market



Global Air Crane Helicopter Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030

Key Findings / Definition Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Endurance Up to 15,000 Feet Above 15,000 Feet Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By External Load Capacity Up to 10,000 Pounds 10,000 to 20,000 Pounds Above 20,000 Pounds Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Application Power Line Construction Aerial Firefighting 5.43. Oil & Gas Logistics Operations Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By End User Civil & Commercial Military Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World



North America Air Crane Helicopter Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Endurance Up to 15,000 Feet Above 15,000 Feet Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By External Load Capacity Up to 10,000 Pounds 10,000 to 20,000 Pounds Above 20,000 Pounds Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Application Power Line Construction Aerial Firefighting Oil & Gas Logistics Operations Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By End User Civil & Commercial Military Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Country 6.1.1. The U.S. (By End User) 6.1.2. Canada (By End User)



TOC Continued...!

Competitive Landscape:

Developing Advanced Avionics, Expanding Applications, and New Systems is the Key Focus of Leading Players

The global air crane helicopter market is a consolidated market with a few key players such as SAS, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Airbus Helicopters Incorporated, and others. Erickson Incorporated, a U.S.-based operator, manufacturer of utility aircraft, and maintainer, is developing an air Crane as a potentially pilotless combat logistics helicopter.

Key Industry Development:

March 2022: Himalayan Heli Services Pvt. Ltd, an India-based helicopter operator in the aerial work and pilgrimage sectors, had inducted the seventh Airbus H125 helicopter in its fleet. The helicopter will be used for aerial work missions and passenger transportation.

