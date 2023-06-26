Hair Wig Market Size to Worth USD 3.0 Billion by 2028 | With a 4.0% CAGR

Pune, India, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global hair wig market size was USD 1.94 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow from USD 2.28 billion in 2021 to USD 3.0 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 4.0% in the 2023-2028 period. This information is presented by Fortune Business Insights, in its report titled, “Hair Wig Market, 2023-2028.”

In recent times, people are aware of how using a hair wig can enhance their look and boost the confidence of a person, who is dealing with excessive hair loss problems. Using these wigs is easy and companies are coming up with custom-made and personalized designs to fulfill the demand of the consumers. Additionally, high spending by the population to keep up with trends is amplifying the demand for a wig as a fashion product.

Get a Free Sample Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/hair-wig-market-106241

List of Key Players Profiled in the Hair Wig Market Report:

Shake-n-Go Fashion, Inc. (New York, U.S.)

Henan Rebecca Hair Products Co., Ltd. (Xuchang, China)

HairUWear(Kansas, U.S.)

Paula Young(Massachusetts, U.S.)

Lord hair(Qingdao, China)

Anhui Jinruixiang Hair Product CO.,LTD (Anhui, China)

Evergreen Products Grouped Limited (Hong Kong)

Donna Bella Hair (Utah, U.S.)

Ruimei Hair Products co.,Ltd (Xuchang, China)

Aderans Co., Ltd. (Shinjuku, Japan)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023-2028 Forecast CAGR 4.0% 2028 Value Projection USD 3.0 Billion Market Size in 2020 USD 1.94 Billion Historical Data 2017-2019 No. of Pages 160 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Product Type

By End-User

By Distribution Channel

By Region Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Hair Wig Market Growth Drivers Usage of Wig in Mannequin and Modeling Industry to Fuel Demand Medical Treatment and Air Pollution to Aid Market Growth

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/hair-wig-market-106241

Report Coverage-

The research report concentrates on evaluating the hair wig industry by taking into contemplation all the contributions, opportunities, as well as growth trends. It offers thorough profiles of vital players present in the market to determine their capabilities in each segment. Besides, it guarantees to aid our clientele with better understanding of competitive landscapes, such as collaborations & acquisitions, novel product launches, joint ventures, and partnerships.

Driving Factor

Usage of Wig in Mannequin and Modeling Industry to Fuel Demand

The increasing trend of using mannequins in fashion outlets is expected to drive the hair wig market growth. For instance, the data issued by Business Insider in June 2019, mentioned that Nike’s new mannequin has increased the search for plus size and Nike by 387%, and clicks on the mannequin's tights were amplified by 200% on British fashion retailer Love the Sales. Furthermore, the rising demand for synthetic hair in modeling industry, by models to get their desired look is uplifting the demand of these wigs.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic positively impacted the market. As amid pandemic, saloons were shut, this influenced people to use a wig as an alternate option to achieve their desired look. Additionally, a large number of people infected by the virus are witnessing hair loss issues, this is likely to fuel the product’s demand. For instance, the data released by the National Public Radio.Org in March 2021, states that 22% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in China were reported to experience hair loss after six months.

Market Segmentation:

By product type, the market is bifurcated into human hair and synthetic hair.

Based on type, the human hair segment held the market share of 66.28% in 2020. This is attributable to the product's ability to appear and feel incredibly natural.

By end-user it is divided into men and women. By distribution channel, it is segmented into offline and online. Finally, based on region, the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and the Middle East & Africa.

Get a Quote Now:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/get-a-quote/hair-wig-market-106241

Regional Insights

North America to Lead Stoked by Rising Expenditure on Wigs in Region

North America is projected to stay at the vanguard position and hold the highest hair wig market shares during the forecast period. This is attributable to the rising spending by consumers on festive events such as Halloween is accelerating the product’s demand in the region. For instance, as per the data issued by the National Retail Federation, in 2019, the Halloween spending in the U.S. had reached USD 8.8 billion. The regional market stood at USD 0.74 billion in 2020.

Europe is anticipated to hold substantial market share owing to the growing geriatric population in the region. As per the data released by the Europea.Eu, in 2020, stated that, more than one-fifth of the European population is assessed to be aged 65 years and over, and are suffering with hair problems. This is expected to positively impact the market.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Industry SWOT Analysis Supply Chain and Regulatory Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Qualitative Analysis (in relation to COVID-19) Impact of COVID-19 Supply Chain Challenges Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19

Global Hair Wig Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Product Type (Value) Human Hair Synthetic Hair By End-User (Value) Men Women By Distribution Channel (Value) Offline Online By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued...!

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/hair-wig-market-106241

Competitive Landscape

Key Players to Focus on Launches & Collaborations to Strengthen their Market Prospectus

The global market holds a large number of noticeable companies that are incessantly trying to innovate exclusive devices to satisfy the demand from patients across the world. To do so, they are teaming up with domestic or international and renowned firms, presenting novel solutions, doing partnerships and collaborations to reinforce their portfolio in the market.

Below are two industry developments:

June 2021: Waeve announced the launch of its set of six different wig styles 4 times a year.

October 2020 – BELLAMI made a partnership with Kristen Hancher for the launch of bold, colorful wigs.

Read Related Insights:

Hair Care Market to Hit USD 112.97 Billion by 2028 | With a CAGR 5.6%

Hair Removal Products Market to Hit USD 4.94 Billion by 2027 | Industry to Generate 4.3% CAGR during (2020-2027)

Hair Extension Market Booms with Growing Demand for Instant Volume and Length | CAGR 5.3% during Forecast Period

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner,

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune - 411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter