Spain Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2023-2028: Opportunities in IT, Electrical, Mechanical Infrastructure, General Construction, and Tier Standards

The Spain data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.75% from 2022 to 2028, reaching a value of $2.68 billion in 2028 from $1.62 billion

This report analyses the Spain data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.

Spain has around 50 operational colocation data centers. Most colocation data centers are being developed according to Tier III standards. The Spain data center market has witnessed significant growth in recent years due to rising demand for cloud computing, big data analytics, and IoT.

Increasing land prices and land scarcity in the FLAP market have increased Spain's development. The Spain data center industry benefits from 30 submarine cable landing stations that link the country to key global markets. Additionally, there are several inland internet exchange points. Major cloud service providers like AWS, Microsoft, Google, and Oracle operate in the industry. AWS, for instance, is currently constructing a cloud region in Madrid with three availability zones expected to become operational in the coming months.

Increasing priority on energy-efficient and sustainable data centers, driven by concerns about the carbon footprint of the data center industry. Many organizations opt for hybrid solutions combining on-premises data centers with cloud services to optimize cost and performance. Significant investment is being made in building new data centers and upgrading existing ones to meet growing demand and support emerging technologies.

As per Spain Digital 2025's plan to ensure nationwide 5G connectivity by 2025, major telecom companies, including Telefonica, Vodafone, Orange, and Masmovil, are actively implementing commercial 5G services nationwide.

Regarding energy, Spain has abundant renewable sources like solar and wind power. With a target to derive 74% of the energy mix from renewables by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, the Spanish government is making significant strides toward a sustainable future.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Some key investors in the Spain data center market are Aire Networks, Digital Realty, EdgeConneX, Equinix, AWS, DATA4, NTT Global Data Centers.

In 2022, the country witnessed investments from companies such as Equinix, Merlin Properties, Nabiax, KIO Networks, Best Wonder Business (BWB), AQ Compute, Atlantic Data Infrastructure (ADI), Digital Realty, Thor Digital, XData Properties (Iron Mountain), Aire Networks.

