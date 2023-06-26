Global Lawn & Garden Consumables Market Forecast Report to 2026: Professional End Users Will Lead Gains Through 2026

Dublin, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Lawn & Garden Consumables Market Report 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market for lawn and garden consumables - including packaged fertilizer, pesticides, growing media, seeds, mulch, and niche products - is expected to grow 1.3% per year through 2026 to $11.7 billion from a high 2021 base.

Consumers and business owners became more interested in maintaining and improving outdoor spaces, causing demand to spike in 2020 and remain at record levels in 2021.

Though demand in volume terms is expected to moderate over the course of the forecast period, the market will be sustained in part by a continued switch among established users to higher value consumables meant for specialized functions and with better performance.

High market levels will also be sustained by:

Above average growth in the professional market, due in part to a shift by homeowners to service firms to maintain lawns and gardens

A new, enlarged base of consumers to invest in updates to and maintenance on their outdoor spaces

Professional End Users Will Lead Gains Through 2026

Professional demand for lawn and garden consumables is expected to fare better than consumer demand, partially because the consumer market was nearly saturated in 2021. Unlike consumers, some professionals were hampered by cancellations and shutdowns in early 2020, which affected demand for consumables in that year.

While professional revenues improved in the latter part of 2020 and through 2021, they will continue to rise as pre-pandemic trends - such as the increasing use of service firms by homeowners for lawn and garden maintenance - return. In addition, demand for consumables by professional end users will be supported by the ongoing investment in parks, rooftop gardens, and other green spaces that are connected to both public and commercial areas.

Larger Consumer Base Will Help Maintain Elevated Sales and Recurring Investments

The COVID-19 pandemic increased participation in lawn maintenance and gardening; new households were brought into the fold, while others increased their gardening activity from pre-pandemic levels. Consumers looked to their outdoor spaces as both refuges and additional areas to safely gather and entertain. While some of this new participation is expected to wane, lawn and garden consumables suppliers will benefit from a generally larger customer base going forward, supporting demand for a variety of products.

This report includes data from 2011-2031. Now, also with tables featuring year-by-year data for 2018-2025.



Key Topics Covered:





1 Executive Summary

2 COVID-19 Pandemic

Impact on the Economy

Impact on the Lawn & Garden Consumables Industry

3 Overview

Study Scope

Overall Lawn & Garden Spending Trends

Historical Market Patterns

Packaged vs. Bulk Sales

Demand by Product

Demand by End User

Pricing Trends

International Activity & Foreign Trade

4 Factors Impacting Lawn & Garden Consumables Demand

Demographic Trends

Urbanization Trends

Homeownership Trends

Ownership vs. Rentals

Annual Household Income

Age of Head of Household

Average Lot Size & Outdoor Space Trends

Regulatory Issues

Pesticides

Fertilizers

Sustainability Trends & Issues

Water Conservation

Organic Gardening

Wildlife Conservation, Pollinator-Friendly Gardens, &Native Plants

Climate & Seasonality

Urban Green Spaces & Park Investment

New Product Development

Raw Material Requirements

5 Markets

Demand by Market

Residential

Golf Courses

Government & Institutional

Commercial & Industrial

Other Markets

6 Consumer/DIY

Demand by Product

Who Performs Lawn & Garden Work at Home?

Consumer Attitudes about Lawn & Garden Care

Perceived Time Available To Do Lawn & Garden Maintenance

Importance of Organic or Environmentally Friendly Products & Practices

Lawn & Garden Consumable Feature Priorities

Key Sources of Information About Lawn & Garden Consumables

7 Professional/DIFM

Scope

Demand by Product

Demand by End User

Lawn Care & Landscaping Service Firms

Landscaping Services Consumer Insights

Other Professional End Users

8 Fertilizers

Scope & Product Description

Demand by Market

Demand by Application

Demand by Media

Organic Fertilizers

Suppliers

9 Pesticides

Scope & Product Description

Demand by Market

Demand by Application

Demand by Type

Herbicides

Product Description

Demand by Market

Insecticides

Other Pesticides (Fungicides, Rodenticides, &Repellants)

Demand by Type

Demand by Market

Organic Pesticides

Suppliers

10 Growing Media

Scope & Product Description

Demand by Market

Demand by Application

Demand by Type

Packaged Soil

Soil Amendments

Demand by Type

Compost

Peat

Other Soil Amendments (Perlite, Polymers, Coir, Manure, &Sand)

Suppliers

11 Seeds

Product Description

Demand by Market

Demand by Application

Demand by Type (Grass, Turf, Ornamental, &Other Seeds)

Suppliers

12 Mulch & Other Ground Coverings

Scope & Product Description

Demand by Market

Demand by Application

Demand by Type

Suppliers

13 Other Lawn & Garden Consumables

Scope & Product Description

Demand by Market

Demand by Application

Suppliers

14 Distribution & Retail Sales

Distribution Channel Overview

End User Sales by Product

Retail Channels

Retail Sales by Product

Home Centers

Mass Merchandisers

Garden Centers

Mail Order/Internet

Other Retail Distribution

Consumer Insights About Retail Channels

Professional Distribution Channels

Distribution by Outlet

Direct Sales

Landscaping Product Distributors

Agricultural Chemical Distributors

15 Industry Structure

Key Findings & Industry Composition

Market Share

Overall Market Share

Consumer Products

Professional Products

Mergers & Acquisitions

Cooperative Agreements

List of Industry Participants



