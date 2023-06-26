Global Lawn & Garden Consumables Market Forecast Report to 2026: Professional End Users Will Lead Gains Through 2026

Dublin, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Lawn & Garden Consumables Market Report 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market for lawn and garden consumables - including packaged fertilizer, pesticides, growing media, seeds, mulch, and niche products - is expected to grow 1.3% per year through 2026 to $11.7 billion from a high 2021 base.
Consumers and business owners became more interested in maintaining and improving outdoor spaces, causing demand to spike in 2020 and remain at record levels in 2021.
Though demand in volume terms is expected to moderate over the course of the forecast period, the market will be sustained in part by a continued switch among established users to higher value consumables meant for specialized functions and with better performance.
High market levels will also be sustained by:
- Above average growth in the professional market, due in part to a shift by homeowners to service firms to maintain lawns and gardens
- A new, enlarged base of consumers to invest in updates to and maintenance on their outdoor spaces
Professional End Users Will Lead Gains Through 2026
Professional demand for lawn and garden consumables is expected to fare better than consumer demand, partially because the consumer market was nearly saturated in 2021. Unlike consumers, some professionals were hampered by cancellations and shutdowns in early 2020, which affected demand for consumables in that year.
While professional revenues improved in the latter part of 2020 and through 2021, they will continue to rise as pre-pandemic trends - such as the increasing use of service firms by homeowners for lawn and garden maintenance - return. In addition, demand for consumables by professional end users will be supported by the ongoing investment in parks, rooftop gardens, and other green spaces that are connected to both public and commercial areas.
Larger Consumer Base Will Help Maintain Elevated Sales and Recurring Investments
The COVID-19 pandemic increased participation in lawn maintenance and gardening; new households were brought into the fold, while others increased their gardening activity from pre-pandemic levels. Consumers looked to their outdoor spaces as both refuges and additional areas to safely gather and entertain. While some of this new participation is expected to wane, lawn and garden consumables suppliers will benefit from a generally larger customer base going forward, supporting demand for a variety of products.
This report includes data from 2011-2031. Now, also with tables featuring year-by-year data for 2018-2025.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 COVID-19 Pandemic
- Impact on the Economy
- Impact on the Lawn & Garden Consumables Industry
3 Overview
- Study Scope
- Overall Lawn & Garden Spending Trends
- Historical Market Patterns
- Packaged vs. Bulk Sales
- Demand by Product
- Demand by End User
- Pricing Trends
- International Activity & Foreign Trade
4 Factors Impacting Lawn & Garden Consumables Demand
- Demographic Trends
- Urbanization Trends
- Homeownership Trends
- Ownership vs. Rentals
- Annual Household Income
- Age of Head of Household
- Average Lot Size & Outdoor Space Trends
- Regulatory Issues
- Pesticides
- Fertilizers
- Sustainability Trends & Issues
- Water Conservation
- Organic Gardening
- Wildlife Conservation, Pollinator-Friendly Gardens, &Native Plants
- Climate & Seasonality
- Urban Green Spaces & Park Investment
- New Product Development
- Raw Material Requirements
5 Markets
- Demand by Market
- Residential
- Golf Courses
- Government & Institutional
- Commercial & Industrial
- Other Markets
6 Consumer/DIY
- Demand by Product
- Who Performs Lawn & Garden Work at Home?
- Consumer Attitudes about Lawn & Garden Care
- Perceived Time Available To Do Lawn & Garden Maintenance
- Importance of Organic or Environmentally Friendly Products & Practices
- Lawn & Garden Consumable Feature Priorities
- Key Sources of Information About Lawn & Garden Consumables
7 Professional/DIFM
- Scope
- Demand by Product
- Demand by End User
- Lawn Care & Landscaping Service Firms
- Landscaping Services Consumer Insights
- Other Professional End Users
8 Fertilizers
- Scope & Product Description
- Demand by Market
- Demand by Application
- Demand by Media
- Organic Fertilizers
- Suppliers
9 Pesticides
- Scope & Product Description
- Demand by Market
- Demand by Application
- Demand by Type
- Herbicides
- Product Description
- Demand by Market
- Insecticides
- Other Pesticides (Fungicides, Rodenticides, &Repellants)
- Demand by Type
- Demand by Market
- Organic Pesticides
- Suppliers
10 Growing Media
- Scope & Product Description
- Demand by Market
- Demand by Application
- Demand by Type
- Packaged Soil
- Soil Amendments
- Demand by Type
- Compost
- Peat
- Other Soil Amendments (Perlite, Polymers, Coir, Manure, &Sand)
- Suppliers
11 Seeds
- Product Description
- Demand by Market
- Demand by Application
- Demand by Type (Grass, Turf, Ornamental, &Other Seeds)
- Suppliers
12 Mulch & Other Ground Coverings
- Scope & Product Description
- Demand by Market
- Demand by Application
- Demand by Type
- Suppliers
13 Other Lawn & Garden Consumables
- Scope & Product Description
- Demand by Market
- Demand by Application
- Suppliers
14 Distribution & Retail Sales
- Distribution Channel Overview
- End User Sales by Product
- Retail Channels
- Retail Sales by Product
- Home Centers
- Mass Merchandisers
- Garden Centers
- Mail Order/Internet
- Other Retail Distribution
- Consumer Insights About Retail Channels
- Professional Distribution Channels
- Distribution by Outlet
- Direct Sales
- Landscaping Product Distributors
- Agricultural Chemical Distributors
15 Industry Structure
- Key Findings & Industry Composition
- Market Share
- Overall Market Share
- Consumer Products
- Professional Products
- Mergers & Acquisitions
- Cooperative Agreements
- List of Industry Participants
