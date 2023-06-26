Monoclonal Antibodies Industry Analysis 2023: 180+ Companies, 230+ Drugs, Therapeutics Assessment, Inactive Pipeline Products, Unmet Needs

Dublin, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Monoclonal antibodies - Competitive landscape, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides comprehensive insights about 180+ companies and 230+ drugs in the competitive landscape for monoclonal antibodies. It covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

A selection of companies profiled in this report includes:

Novartis

Gmax Biopharm

Omeros Corporation

Merck Sharp & Dohme (MSD)

Disc Medicine

Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Alexion

AstraZeneca

Chinook Therapeutics

Novo Nordisk

Merck KGaA

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Jacobio Pharmaceuticals

Recent Developments

In March 2023, Shanghai - Jacos Pharmaceuticals (1167.HK) announced a clinical collaboration with Merck to evaluate the combination therapy of Si's CD73 monoclonal antibody JAB-BX102 and Merck's PD-1 inhibitor KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab). This clinical study will evaluate the clinical effect of JAB-BX102 in combination with KEYTRUDA in advanced solid tumors. Under the terms of the agreement, Merck will provide KEYTRUDA.

In March 2023, Simcere Pharmaceutical Group Limited (2096.HK) announced that Simcere Zaiming, an innovative oncology pharmaceutical company of Simcere has entered into a clinical collaboration agreement with MSD (Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA) to evaluate the combination of SIM0235, a potential first-in-class humanized anti-tumor necrosis factor receptor 2 (TNFR2) monoclonal antibody, and MSD's anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab), in patients with advanced solid tumors and cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL).

In March 2023, BioNTech SE and OncoC4 announced that they had entered into an exclusive worldwide license and collaboration agreement to develop and commercialize OncoC4's next-generation anti-CTLA-4 monoclonal antibody candidate, ONC-392, as monotherapy or combination therapy in various cancer indications. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2023, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory clearances.

In February 2023, Vir Biotechnology announced that the research collaboration agreement established with GSK in 2020 had been amended to reflect that Vir will continue its ongoing efforts to discover, develop and advance next-generation solutions for COVID-19 and other potential coronavirus outbreaks, independently or with other partners. Together, the Companies will continue working to ensure ongoing access to sotrovimab for patients around the world, where authorized, and to develop new therapies for influenza and other respiratory diseases.

In January 2023, CARsgen Therapeutics Holdings Limited announced CARsgen's execution of a collaboration agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd ("Roche") to evaluate CARsgen's investigational drug AB011, that received IND clearance globally, in combination with atezolizumab, Roche's PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor, along with standard-of-care chemotherapy in patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction carcinoma. Under the terms of the agreement, Roche will be responsible for operation and conduct of the trial while both companies co-share the costs of the AB011 treatment arms in the study. As part of the clinical collaboration, CARsgen's proprietary CLDN18.2 IHC test kit, which has showed excellent specificity and sensitivity profiles, will be applied to evaluate CLDN18.2 expression in the gastric cancer patients.

In November 2022, Exelixis and Sairopa announced that the companies had entered into an exclusive clinical development and option agreement for ADU-1805, a potentially best-in-class monoclonal antibody that targets SIRP?. SIRP? expressed on myeloid cells interacts with CD47 present on the surface of cancer cells and blocks the ability of macrophages to clear tumor cells via phagocytosis and inhibits tumor antigen presentation to T-cells. Blocking SIRP? has the potential to improve the immune system's ability to attack tumors by addressing a significant immune-suppressive component of the tumor microenvironment.

In October 2022, Compass Therapeutics, announced a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Merck (known as MSD outside the United States and Canada). The collaboration enables the evaluation of the safety and efficacy of Compass' CTX-471, a fully human monoclonal antibody that binds and activates a novel epitope of the co-stimulatory receptor CD137 (expressed on T cells and NK cells) in combination with Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in a Phase 1b trial. Under the agreement, Compass is the study sponsor, and Merck will provide the clinical supply of KEYTRUDA; the companies will form a Joint Development Committee to review the clinical trial results.

In September 2022, Abpro announced a strategic partnership with Celltrion for its cancer molecule ABP 102, an antibody therapy for patients suffering from HER2+ cancer, including breast, gastric, and pancreatic cancer. Through this global partnership, Abpro will receive payments from Celltrion of up to $1.75 Billion, including an equity investment, development and commercial milestone payments and worldwide profit sharing. Celltrion will be in charge of the development of ABP 102 following the completion of in vitro studies by Abpro and will have world-wide commercialization rights. HER2+ type cancer is implicated in up to 30% of all cases in breast, gastric, pancreatic, and other forms of cancer.

Company and Product Profiles

Marketed Therapies

Bristol Myers Squibb

OPDIVO

GSK

NUCALA



Pipeline Therapies

Novartis

Ianalumab Iscalimab

Novo Nordisk Ziltivekimab

Disc Medicine

DISC-0974

Chinook Therapeutics

BION-1301



Key Questions Answered

How many companies are developing Monoclonal antibodies drugs?

How many Monoclonal antibodies drugs are developed by each company?

How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Monoclonal antibodies?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Monoclonal antibodies therapeutics?

What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for Monoclonal antibodies and their status?

What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging and approved drugs?

