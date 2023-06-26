World Special Oilfield Biocide Chemical Market Report 2023 Featuring Evonik Industries, Akzo Nobel, Albemarle, Zirax, BASF, Kemira, Solvay, Ashland, Baker Hughes, & Clariant

Dublin, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Special Oilfield Biocide Chemical Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global special oilfield biocide chemical market is expected to reach an estimated $0.9 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2028.

The future of the special oilfield biocide chemical market looks promising with opportunities in the production, well stimulation, drilling fluids, enhanced oil recovery, cementing, and workover & completion. The major drivers for this market increasing number of exploration activities in the emerging countries and growing demand for oil and related derivatives, which necessitates the high production of crude oil.

Special Oilfield Biocide Chemical Market Insights



Production is expected to remain the largest segment due to the growing demand of oil and gas and increasing production of crude oil globally.



North America will remain the largest region due to growing number of oilfield exploration and deep drilling activities and increasing acceptance of bio-friendly products in the region.

List of Special Oilfield Biocide Chemical Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product Quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain.

With these strategies special oilfield biocide chemical companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the special oilfield biocide chemical companies profiled in this report include.

FAQ



Q1. What is the special oilfield biocide chemical market size?

Answer: The global special oilfield biocide chemical market is expected to reach an estimated $0.9 billion by 2028.



Q2. What is the growth forecast for special oilfield biocide chemical market?

Answer: The global special oilfield biocide chemical market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2028.



Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the special oilfield biocide chemical market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are increasing number of exploration activities in the emerging countries and growing demand for oil and related derivatives, which necessitates the high production of crude oil.



Q4. What are the major segments for special oilfield biocide chemical market?

Answer: The future of the special oilfield biocide chemical market looks promising with opportunities in the production, well stimulation, drilling fluids, enhanced oil recovery, cementing, and workover & completion.



Q5. Who are the key special oilfield biocide chemical companies?

Answer: Some of the key special oilfield biocide chemical companies are as follows:

Evonik Industries AG

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Albemarle Corporation

Zirax Limited

BASF SE

Kemira

Solvay

Ashland

Baker Hughes Company

Clariant

Q6. In special oilfield biocide chemical market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: North America will remain the largest region due to growing number of oilfield exploration and deep drilling activities and increasing acceptance of bio-friendly products in the region.



Q7. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, the analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Special Oilfield Biocide Chemical Market: Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2017 to 2028

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends (2017-2022) and Forecast (2023-2028)

3.2: Global Special Oilfield Biocide Chemical Market Trends (2017-2022) and Forecast (2023-2028)

3.3: Global Special Oilfield Biocide Chemical Market by Application

3.3.1: Production

3.3.2: Well Stimulation

3.3.3: Drilling Fluids

3.3.4: Enhanced Oil Recovery

3.3.5: Cementing

3.3.6: Workover & Completion



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2017 to 2028

4.1: Global Special Oilfield Biocide Chemical Market by Region

4.2: North American Special Oilfield Biocide Chemical Market

4.2.1: North American Special Oilfield Biocide Chemical Market by Application: Production, Well Stimulation, Drilling Fluids, Enhanced Oil Recovery, Cementing, and Workover & Completion: Production, Well Stimulation, Drilling Fluids, Enhanced Oil Recovery, Cementing, and Workover & Completion

4.3: European Special Oilfield Biocide Chemical Market

4.4: APAC Special Oilfield Biocide Chemical Market

4.5: ROW Special Oilfield Biocide Chemical Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Special Oilfield Biocide Chemical Market by Application

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Special Oilfield Biocide Chemical Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Special Oilfield Biocide Chemical Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Special Oilfield Biocide Chemical Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Special Oilfield Biocide Chemical Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Evonik Industries AG

7.2: Akzo Nobel N.V.

7.3: Albemarle Corporation

7.4: Zirax Limited

7.5: BASF SE

7.6: Kemira

7.7: Solvay

7.8: Ashland

7.9: Baker Hughes Company

7.10: Clariant

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/loge6k

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.