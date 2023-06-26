Global $481 Million Motion Sickness Treatment Market, 2023-2029: Rising Demand Among Millennial Travelers for Distinctive & Exclusive Travel Experiences Driving the Market

Dublin, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Motion Sickness Treatment Market, 2023-2029 report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Motion Sickness Treatment Market is expected to reach $481 Million by 2029, rising at a market growth of 3.2% CAGR during the forecast period.

Rising Tourism Industry



The travel and tourism industry are increasing due to the increasing affordability of air travel, enhanced accessibility to remote and picturesque destinations, and a surge in disposable income. The travel and tourism sector has been strengthened by the substantial development of transportation facilities and infrastructure. There is a growing demand among millennial travelers for distinctive and exclusive experiences and also ecotourism is a growing trend in the current scenario. National and international tourism is increasing in almost all parts of the world, and individuals use various types of transportation to reach their destinations, like airplanes, cars, and ships. However, these modes of transportation can cause many travelers' motion sickness to kick in, which may require treatment and thereby propel the market growth.



Growing Pharma Sector to Provide Enhanced Motion Sickness Medications



The pharmaceutical industry has experienced significant changes due to the introduction of innovative technologies and streamlined manufacturing processes that are both cost-effective and efficient. Furthermore, the rise in investment flow within this sector has positively impacted sector growth. Integrating robotic technology and AI leads to decreased manufacturing floor downtime and minimizes product waste. The development of the pharma sector and its technological advancement is expected to provide more efficient and cost-effective medications for motion sickness and thereby increase their adoption, driving the market growth for motion sickness treatment.

Associated Side Effects of Motion Sickness Medication



H1-antihistamines in certain professions, such as astronauts, are limited due to side effects that can affect cognitive function, memory, psychomotor performance, drowsiness, fatigue, and dizziness. Additional documented negative outcomes comprise dystonia, dyskinesia, restlessness, disorientation, delusions, and potential harm to the heart. Furthermore, the anticholinergic activity of first-generation antihistamines may result in adverse effects, including but not limited to dry mouth, blurred vision, dilated pupils, and urinary retention. Hence, with the side effects of antihistamines and anticholinergics two most prominent drug classes for the treatment of motion sickness can decrease the adoption of these treatment options and, thereby, hamper the market growth of motion sickness treatment.



Drug Class Outlook



Based on drug class, the motion sickness treatment market is segmented into antihistamines, anticholinergics and others. The antihistamines segment dominated the motion sickness treatment market with maximum revenue share in 2022. This is because antihistamines are a cost-effective and readily available solution for reducing motion sickness. This is due to a rise in the prevalence of motion sickness among travelers. Furthermore, the segment's growth is being propelled by the presence of major players who provide antihistamine medications to prevent and treat motion sickness.



Route of Administration Outlook



On the basis of route of administration, the motion sickness treatment market is divided into oral and others. The others segment procured a substantial revenue share in the motion sickness treatment market in 2022. This is due to the rise in the usage of transdermal patches for motion sickness treatment and prevention, which is the reason behind this trend. In addition, these transdermal patches provide benefits such as user-friendliness, controlled release mechanism, and extended efficacy in comparison to traditional medications.



Distribution Channel Outlook



By distribution channel, the motion sickness treatment market is classified into drug store & retail pharmacies, online pharmacies and hospital pharmacies. The drug store & retail pharmacies segment witnessed the largest revenue share in the motion sickness treatment market in 2022. This is because pharmacies and drug stores have been the traditional means of distributing motion sickness medication to consumers. These establishments offer these products at discounted prices. Drug stores and retail pharmacies are the preferred choice for purchasing motion sickness medications among most of the population.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the motion sickness treatment market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America region registered the highest revenue share in the motion sickness treatment market in 2022. North America's dominant position in the healthcare industry can be attributed to its robust healthcare infrastructure and government backing for high-quality healthcare. As a result, North America has a significant number of prominent market players who provide top-notch motion sickness medications.



Scope of the Study

By Drug Class Antihistamines Anticholinergics Others

By Route of Administration Oral Others

By Distribution Channel Drug Store & Retail Pharmacies Hospital Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

By Geography North America Europe Asia-Pacific LAMEA



List of Companies Profiled in the Report

Viatris, Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Baxter International, Inc.

Novartis AG

Abbott Laboratories

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc.

WellSpring Pharmaceutical Corporation (Avista Capital Partners)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fknijg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachments