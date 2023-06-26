Europe Vaccine Packaging Market Insights Report 2023: A $1.48 Billion Market by 2028 - EU5 Dominated the Market in 2022 with a Share of 53.76%

Dublin, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Vaccine Packaging Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe vaccine packaging market was valued at $1,016.62 million in 2022 and is projected to reach $1,487.42 million in 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.55%

This report offers market size & forecast data for the European vaccine packaging market. The revenue generated from the sale of vaccine packaging materials and products are included in the report. Revenue generated by service providers are excluded from the scope of the report. This report provides a comprehensive and current market scenario of Europe vaccine packaging, including the market size, anticipated market forecast, relevant market segmentations, and industry trends.

The study considers a detailed scenario of the present vaccine packaging market and its market dynamics for 2023-2028 in Europe. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent players operating in the market.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

In 2022, the EU5 dominated the vaccine packaging market with the highest revenue share of 53.76%, followed by Central and Eastern Europe with 35.37% and then Nordic countries with 10.87%.

The vaccine packaging market in Europe is witnessing significant growth due to increasing research and development (R&D) activities owing to the prevalence of various infectious diseases, the presence of leading vaccine players, well-developed infrastructure, high investments in drug development, and growing government initiatives.

Primary Packaging accounted for the highest share of more than 71% in Europe's vaccine packaging market due to the growing demand for vials, ampoules, and syringes with the increasing vaccine demand.

Based on primary packaging type, the vials packaging segment accounted for a 38.18% market share in the Europe vaccine packaging market. It dominated the other segments due to its wide usage as an essential primary packaging element for vaccine products.

Based on material type, the glass segment accounts for a 44.09% Europe vaccine packaging market share attributed to its external barrier properties and its highest demand in primary packaging.

The pharmaceutical and biotech companies accounted for the highest share of more than 46% in the Europe vaccine packaging market, which is owing to the rise in contagious or infectious diseases, the growing aging population, the growing demand for vaccines, innovations in vaccine development are some of the major factors driving the vaccine packaging industry.

SCHOTT, Gerresheimer AG, Stevanato Group, Amcor, SGD Pharma, WestRock, Corning Incorporation, and Others are the leading players in the Europe vaccine Packaging market. The market offers tremendous growth opportunities for existing and future/emerging players because of innovations in oncology, infectious diseases, autoimmune, chronic ailments, and rare diseases.

VENDOR ANALYSIS

SCHOTT Pharma

Gerresheimers AG

Stevanato Group

SGD Pharma

WestRock Pharma

Amcor

Aptar Group

Corning International

Catalent

Becton, Dickinson and company (BD)

Panasonic Health Corporation

Cognex

Airnov

Bilcare Research

DHL

Borosil

CCL

Drug Plastics Group

DWK Life Sciences

LOG

Eppendorf

Renolit

Qorpak

Nipro

Medical Packaging LLC

Key Topics Covered:



1: Vaccine Packaging Market Overview

Executive Summary

Introduction

Key Findings

2: Vaccine Packaging Market

Europe: Projected Revenue of Vaccine Packaging (2022-2028; $Millions)

3: Vaccine Packaging Market Segmentation Data

Europe: Projected Revenue by Packaging level (2022-2028; $Millions)

Primary Packaging

Secondary Packaging

Tertiary Packaging

Europe: Projected Revenue by Packaging type (2022-2028; $Millions)

Vials Packaging

Ampoules Packaging

Syringes

Others

Europe: Projected Revenue by Material type (2022-2028; $Millions)

Glass

Plastic

Others

Europe: Projected Revenue by End-user type (2022-2028; $Millions)

Pharma & Biotech Companies

Healthcare Facilities

Others

4: Key Countries Overview

EU5: Projected Revenue ($ MN; 2022-2028)

Germany: Projected Revenue ($ MN; 2022-2028)

France: Projected Revenue ($ MN; 2022-2028)

UK: Projected Revenue ($ MN; 2022-2028)

Italy: Projected Revenue ($ MN; 2022-2028)

Spain: Projected Revenue ($ MN; 2022-2028)

Central & Eastern Europe: Projected Revenue ($ MN; 2022-2028)

Poland: Projected Revenue ($ MN; 2022-2028)

Netherland: Projected Revenue ($ MN; 2028)

Switzerland: Projected Revenue ($ MN; 2022-2028)

Nordic Countries: Projected Revenue ($ MN; 2022-2028)

Sweden: Projected Revenue ($ MN; 2022-2028)

Denmark: Projected Revenue ($ MN; 2022-2028)

5: Vaccine Packaging Market Prospects & Opportunities

Vaccine Packaging Market Drivers

Vaccine Packaging Market Trends

Vaccine Packaging Market Constraints

6: Vaccine Packaging Industry Overview

Vaccine Packaging - Competitive Landscape

Vaccine Packaging - Key Players

Vaccine Packaging - Key Company Profiles

Vaccine Packaging - Key Strategic Recommendations

7: Appendix

