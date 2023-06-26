Global Thermal and Biological Waste-to-Energy (WTE) Markets Report 2023: A $50+ Billion Industry by 2028 - Historic Market Revenue Data for 2022, Estimates for 2023, and CAGR Projections

Dublin, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Thermal and Biological Waste-to-Energy Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global WTE market totaled $35.1 billion in 2022 and $37.1 billion in 2023. Growing at a CAGR of 6.4%, the market is expected to reach $50.8 billion in 2028.

Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Andritz AG, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Veolia Environnement SA, Waste Management Inc., and Xcel Energy Inc.

WTE is a vital part of a strong and sustainable waste management chain. Fully complementary to recycling, it is an economically and ecologically sound way to provide a renewable source for energy while diverting waste from landfills. WTE is one of the most robust and effective alternative energy options to reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions and replace fossil fuels. Approximately two-thirds of household waste is categorized as "biomass." Therefore, one can recover two-thirds as CO2-neutral energy and reduce dependence on fossil fuels.



Key drivers of the growth of the global waste-to-energy market over the forecast period are the strong shift in trend toward energy security and decreasing landfill space. Other key market trends include extensive presence of government initiatives aimed at promoting WTE as an alternative form of energy and the presence of large untapped opportunities in the emerging markets of the Asia-Pacific region and Latin America.

Other established renewable energy sources, such as solar, wind and hydro, are expected to present a competitive challenge for WTE in terms of technology and economics, and they may act to restrain WTE from penetrating the renewable energy market. The high upfront costs associated with the establishment of WTE plants are also expected to remain a hurdle for market participants during the forecast period.



WTE is gaining status as an important component of integrated waste management strategies in which it plays the role of an alternative strategy to relieve the pressure on landfills. The added benefit of WTE over other waste management strategies is the potential for the extraction of energy. A major portion of this energy is used by the plant itself for its internal energy requirements; the remainder is supplied to the community.



Thermal technologies have emerged as the leading technologies used for generating energy from waste. Thermal technologies are further segregated into conventional thermal technologies and alternative thermal technologies. Thermal is the oldest and most-trusted technology used for generating energy from waste, but the high cost associated with its installation and its emission of harmful gases during incineration are expected to hinder the market growth over the forecast period.



Biological treatment is expected to be the fastest-growing technology at an estimated CAGR of 9.0% from 2023 to 2028. Biological treatments include the treatment of waste with microorganisms to generate energy. These methods are considered more environmentally friendly than thermal technologies, and they are expected to increase their market penetration over the forecast period.

Despite the potential that the sector offers both in terms of waste management and in terms of providing an inexpensive alternate energy source, many of the WTE technologies have been met with public opposition. Thermal WTE projects have received bad publicity with concerns from environmental groups and local communities regarding several factors, including their impact on the environment and human health.

It is claimed that modern WTE combustion plants are safe and odour-free, but public concern remains a barrier and continues to slow the implementation of new projects. Several emerging technologies, however, are much more efficient and promising, and they face less opposition. With growing waste volumes, the adoption of efficient and environmentally friendly waste management methods is becoming a global priority.



Given the current state of ecological consciousness, dangerous emissions from industrial processes or human activity point to negative effects on the environment. There is considerable incentive for adopting energy-efficient thermal and biological WTE methods, as well as carrying out research on new kinds of technologies and materials, due to new laws and changing markets.

The WTE industry is expanding into new markets, particularly in developing countries, where access to clean energy is a major concern. This presents new opportunities for companies in the industry to develop and market sustainable-based solutions for these markets.

Report Includes

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue data (sales figures) for 2022, estimates for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for the global waste-to-energy market in USD million terms, and corresponding market share analysis by technology type, application, end-user, and region

Highlights of emerging technology trends, opportunities and gaps in the market estimating current and future demand for thermal and biological WTE technologies, and identification of major regions and countries involved market developments

In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning the major factors influencing the progress of the market (benefits, and industry-specific challenges) with respect to specific growth trends, upcoming technologies, future prospects, and contributions to the overall market

A comparative study of Porter's Five Forces analysis and PESTLE analysis considering both micro and macro environmental factors prevailing in the global market for thermal and biological waste-to-energy technologies

Review of the legislative and environmental regulatory issues and concerns currently focused on integrated waste management approaches as a basis for projecting demand in the next few years

Insight into the recent industry structure, competitive aspects of each product segment, increasing investment on R&D activities to develop low-cost WTE technologies, market development strategies, and company value share analysis

Review of key patent grants and significant allotments of recent patents across each major category

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 228 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $35.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $50.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Overview of the Waste-To-Energy Industry

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Market Snapshot

Waste-To-Energy: the Concept

Benefits of Waste-To-Energy

Industry Landscape

Life Cycle Assessment of Waste-To-Energy Plants

Need for Waste-To-Energy Strategies

Successfully Completed Projects Supporting Waste-To-Energy Market Growth

U.S.

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Current Practices and Regulatory Environment

Overview

Regulatory Trends

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Challenges and Restraints

Opportunities

Value Chain Analysis

Waste Collection and Transportation

Pre-Processing and Sorting

Energy Conversion

Energy Distribution

End-users

Residuals Management

Environmental Monitoring

Research and Development

Impact of Covid-19 on the Waste-To-Energy Industry

Impact of the Russian-Ukrainian War on the Waste-To-Energy Industry

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Technology

Thermal Waste-To-Energy Technologies

Biological Wte Technologies

Anaerobic Digestion

Biogas to Energy

Bio-Hydrogen

Mechanical Biological Treatment

Physical Waste-To-Energy Technologies

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Type of Waste

Waste Management Practices

Municipal Solid Waste

Industrial Waste

Medical Waste

Other Types of Waste

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by End Use

Energy Outputs

Municipal

Industrial

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 9 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Highlights of Emerging Technologies

Upcoming Technologies With High Adoption Rate

Megatrends and Innovations

Chapter 10 Patent Analysis

Patent Activity Analysis

Chapter 11 Competitive Intelligence

Overview

Industry Structure

Company Market Share Analysis

Strategic Analysis

Chapter 12 Company Profiles

Andritz AG

A2A S.P.A.

Arrow Ecology & Engineering Overseas Ltd

Bluefire Renewables

Bta International GmbH

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.

China Everbright Environment Group Ltd.

Cnim

Covanta Holding Corp.

Citec Oy Ab

Ebara Corp.

Entec Biopower Austria GmbH

Entech Renewable Energy Solutions Pty Ltd.

Envitec Biogas AG

Evn AG

Eggersmann Gruppe GmbH & Co. Kg

Hitachi Zosen Inova AG

Hitachi Zosen Inova Steinmuller

Interstate Waste Technologies Inc.

John Wood Group plc

Keppel Corp.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Mvv Energie AG

Martin GmbH

Omni Conversion Technologies Inc.

Ramboll Group A/S

Strabag Umwelttechnik GmbH

Suez Sa

Takuma Co. Ltd

Valorga International Sas.

Veolia Environnement Sa

Waste Management Inc.

Xcel Energy Inc.

Zheneng Jinjiang Environment Holding Co. Ltd.

Zorg Biogas Gmbh

