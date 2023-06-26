Global Thermal and Biological Waste-to-Energy (WTE) Markets Report 2023: A $50+ Billion Industry by 2028 - Historic Market Revenue Data for 2022, Estimates for 2023, and CAGR Projections

Dublin, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Thermal and Biological Waste-to-Energy Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global WTE market totaled $35.1 billion in 2022 and $37.1 billion in 2023. Growing at a CAGR of 6.4%, the market is expected to reach $50.8 billion in 2028.
Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Andritz AG, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Veolia Environnement SA, Waste Management Inc., and Xcel Energy Inc.
WTE is a vital part of a strong and sustainable waste management chain. Fully complementary to recycling, it is an economically and ecologically sound way to provide a renewable source for energy while diverting waste from landfills. WTE is one of the most robust and effective alternative energy options to reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions and replace fossil fuels. Approximately two-thirds of household waste is categorized as "biomass." Therefore, one can recover two-thirds as CO2-neutral energy and reduce dependence on fossil fuels.
Key drivers of the growth of the global waste-to-energy market over the forecast period are the strong shift in trend toward energy security and decreasing landfill space. Other key market trends include extensive presence of government initiatives aimed at promoting WTE as an alternative form of energy and the presence of large untapped opportunities in the emerging markets of the Asia-Pacific region and Latin America.
Other established renewable energy sources, such as solar, wind and hydro, are expected to present a competitive challenge for WTE in terms of technology and economics, and they may act to restrain WTE from penetrating the renewable energy market. The high upfront costs associated with the establishment of WTE plants are also expected to remain a hurdle for market participants during the forecast period.
WTE is gaining status as an important component of integrated waste management strategies in which it plays the role of an alternative strategy to relieve the pressure on landfills. The added benefit of WTE over other waste management strategies is the potential for the extraction of energy. A major portion of this energy is used by the plant itself for its internal energy requirements; the remainder is supplied to the community.
Thermal technologies have emerged as the leading technologies used for generating energy from waste. Thermal technologies are further segregated into conventional thermal technologies and alternative thermal technologies. Thermal is the oldest and most-trusted technology used for generating energy from waste, but the high cost associated with its installation and its emission of harmful gases during incineration are expected to hinder the market growth over the forecast period.
Biological treatment is expected to be the fastest-growing technology at an estimated CAGR of 9.0% from 2023 to 2028. Biological treatments include the treatment of waste with microorganisms to generate energy. These methods are considered more environmentally friendly than thermal technologies, and they are expected to increase their market penetration over the forecast period.
Despite the potential that the sector offers both in terms of waste management and in terms of providing an inexpensive alternate energy source, many of the WTE technologies have been met with public opposition. Thermal WTE projects have received bad publicity with concerns from environmental groups and local communities regarding several factors, including their impact on the environment and human health.
It is claimed that modern WTE combustion plants are safe and odour-free, but public concern remains a barrier and continues to slow the implementation of new projects. Several emerging technologies, however, are much more efficient and promising, and they face less opposition. With growing waste volumes, the adoption of efficient and environmentally friendly waste management methods is becoming a global priority.
Given the current state of ecological consciousness, dangerous emissions from industrial processes or human activity point to negative effects on the environment. There is considerable incentive for adopting energy-efficient thermal and biological WTE methods, as well as carrying out research on new kinds of technologies and materials, due to new laws and changing markets.
The WTE industry is expanding into new markets, particularly in developing countries, where access to clean energy is a major concern. This presents new opportunities for companies in the industry to develop and market sustainable-based solutions for these markets.
Report Includes
- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue data (sales figures) for 2022, estimates for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028
- Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for the global waste-to-energy market in USD million terms, and corresponding market share analysis by technology type, application, end-user, and region
- Highlights of emerging technology trends, opportunities and gaps in the market estimating current and future demand for thermal and biological WTE technologies, and identification of major regions and countries involved market developments
- In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning the major factors influencing the progress of the market (benefits, and industry-specific challenges) with respect to specific growth trends, upcoming technologies, future prospects, and contributions to the overall market
- A comparative study of Porter's Five Forces analysis and PESTLE analysis considering both micro and macro environmental factors prevailing in the global market for thermal and biological waste-to-energy technologies
- Review of the legislative and environmental regulatory issues and concerns currently focused on integrated waste management approaches as a basis for projecting demand in the next few years
- Insight into the recent industry structure, competitive aspects of each product segment, increasing investment on R&D activities to develop low-cost WTE technologies, market development strategies, and company value share analysis
- Review of key patent grants and significant allotments of recent patents across each major category
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|228
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$35.1 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$50.8 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
- Overview of the Waste-To-Energy Industry
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Market Snapshot
- Waste-To-Energy: the Concept
- Benefits of Waste-To-Energy
- Industry Landscape
- Life Cycle Assessment of Waste-To-Energy Plants
- Need for Waste-To-Energy Strategies
- Successfully Completed Projects Supporting Waste-To-Energy Market Growth
- U.S.
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Current Practices and Regulatory Environment
- Overview
- Regulatory Trends
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Challenges and Restraints
- Opportunities
- Value Chain Analysis
- Waste Collection and Transportation
- Pre-Processing and Sorting
- Energy Conversion
- Energy Distribution
- End-users
- Residuals Management
- Environmental Monitoring
- Research and Development
- Impact of Covid-19 on the Waste-To-Energy Industry
- Impact of the Russian-Ukrainian War on the Waste-To-Energy Industry
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Technology
- Thermal Waste-To-Energy Technologies
- Biological Wte Technologies
- Anaerobic Digestion
- Biogas to Energy
- Bio-Hydrogen
- Mechanical Biological Treatment
- Physical Waste-To-Energy Technologies
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Type of Waste
- Waste Management Practices
- Municipal Solid Waste
- Industrial Waste
- Medical Waste
- Other Types of Waste
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by End Use
- Energy Outputs
- Municipal
- Industrial
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Chapter 9 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Highlights of Emerging Technologies
- Upcoming Technologies With High Adoption Rate
- Megatrends and Innovations
Chapter 10 Patent Analysis
- Patent Activity Analysis
Chapter 11 Competitive Intelligence
- Overview
- Industry Structure
- Company Market Share Analysis
- Strategic Analysis
Chapter 12 Company Profiles
- Andritz AG
- A2A S.P.A.
- Arrow Ecology & Engineering Overseas Ltd
- Bluefire Renewables
- Bta International GmbH
- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.
- China Everbright Environment Group Ltd.
- Cnim
- Covanta Holding Corp.
- Citec Oy Ab
- Ebara Corp.
- Entec Biopower Austria GmbH
- Entech Renewable Energy Solutions Pty Ltd.
- Envitec Biogas AG
- Evn AG
- Eggersmann Gruppe GmbH & Co. Kg
- Hitachi Zosen Inova AG
- Hitachi Zosen Inova Steinmuller
- Interstate Waste Technologies Inc.
- John Wood Group plc
- Keppel Corp.
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
- Mvv Energie AG
- Martin GmbH
- Omni Conversion Technologies Inc.
- Ramboll Group A/S
- Strabag Umwelttechnik GmbH
- Suez Sa
- Takuma Co. Ltd
- Valorga International Sas.
- Veolia Environnement Sa
- Waste Management Inc.
- Xcel Energy Inc.
- Zheneng Jinjiang Environment Holding Co. Ltd.
- Zorg Biogas Gmbh
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2kbrg8
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.