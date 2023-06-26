Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).

As announced on 4 May 2023, during the fourth phase of the program running from 8 May 2023 up to 2 November 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The fourth phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
                                  
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday June 19, 2023 to Friday June 23, 2023:

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)376,043 5,960,033,328
19 June 202374011,853.86498,771,860
20 June 202374011,723.29738,675,240
21 June 202375011,534.18678,650,640
22 June 202375011,448.40008,586,300
23 June 202376011,623.69748,834,010
Total 19-23 June 20233,740 43,518,050
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*3,96611,635.887246,147,929
Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)44,131 522,934,068
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)383,749 6,049,699,307
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)1,582,651 26,219,650,782
19 June 20232,95412,007.959735,471,513
20 June 20232,95411,818.907834,913,054
21 June 20232,99211,638.750034,823,140
22 June 20232,99211,577.520134,639,940
23 June 20233,03411,753.094935,658,890
Total 19-23 June 202314,926 175,506,537
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*11,96411,758.4558140,678,165
Bought from the Foundation*3,77011,758.412244,329,214
Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)175,618 2,108,222,698
Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)1,613,311 26,580,164,697
    

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 124,527, A shares and 555,150, B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.87% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 26 June 2023

