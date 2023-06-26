Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).
As announced on 4 May 2023, during the fourth phase of the program running from 8 May 2023 up to 2 November 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The fourth phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday June 19, 2023 to Friday June 23, 2023:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|376,043
|5,960,033,328
|19 June 2023
|740
|11,853.8649
|8,771,860
|20 June 2023
|740
|11,723.2973
|8,675,240
|21 June 2023
|750
|11,534.1867
|8,650,640
|22 June 2023
|750
|11,448.4000
|8,586,300
|23 June 2023
|760
|11,623.6974
|8,834,010
|Total 19-23 June 2023
|3,740
|43,518,050
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|3,966
|11,635.8872
|46,147,929
|Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|44,131
|522,934,068
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|383,749
|6,049,699,307
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|1,582,651
|26,219,650,782
|19 June 2023
|2,954
|12,007.9597
|35,471,513
|20 June 2023
|2,954
|11,818.9078
|34,913,054
|21 June 2023
|2,992
|11,638.7500
|34,823,140
|22 June 2023
|2,992
|11,577.5201
|34,639,940
|23 June 2023
|3,034
|11,753.0949
|35,658,890
|Total 19-23 June 2023
|14,926
|175,506,537
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|11,964
|11,758.4558
|140,678,165
|Bought from the Foundation*
|3,770
|11,758.4122
|44,329,214
|Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|175,618
|2,108,222,698
|Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|1,613,311
|26,580,164,697
*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 124,527, A shares and 555,150, B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.87% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 26 June 2023
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521
