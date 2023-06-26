English Danish

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).

As announced on 4 May 2023, during the fourth phase of the program running from 8 May 2023 up to 2 November 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The fourth phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).



The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday June 19, 2023 to Friday June 23, 2023:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 376,043 5,960,033,328 19 June 2023 740 11,853.8649 8,771,860 20 June 2023 740 11,723.2973 8,675,240 21 June 2023 750 11,534.1867 8,650,640 22 June 2023 750 11,448.4000 8,586,300 23 June 2023 760 11,623.6974 8,834,010 Total 19-23 June 2023 3,740 43,518,050 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 3,966 11,635.8872 46,147,929 Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 44,131 522,934,068 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 383,749 6,049,699,307 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 1,582,651 26,219,650,782 19 June 2023 2,954 12,007.9597 35,471,513 20 June 2023 2,954 11,818.9078 34,913,054 21 June 2023 2,992 11,638.7500 34,823,140 22 June 2023 2,992 11,577.5201 34,639,940 23 June 2023 3,034 11,753.0949 35,658,890 Total 19-23 June 2023 14,926 175,506,537 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 11,964 11,758.4558 140,678,165 Bought from the Foundation* 3,770 11,758.4122 44,329,214 Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 175,618 2,108,222,698 Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 1,613,311 26,580,164,697

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 124,527, A shares and 555,150, B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.87% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 26 June 2023

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

