Veterinary Vaccines: Global Markets

Veterinary vaccines include designs and different technology along with applications. The product of veterinary vaccines are segmented into attenuated vaccine (live vaccine, modified live vaccine, live attenuated vaccine), inactivated vaccine, recombinant vaccine (subunit vaccine, polysaccharide vaccine, conjugate vaccine, chimeric vaccine, viral-vector vaccine), and toxoid vaccine.



This report also covers a detailed study of animal species in the veterinary vaccines market, including livestock, poultry, companion animals, swine, equine, and others (aquaculture, etc.) An in-depth analysis of the global market for veterinary vaccines includes historical data and market projections on sales by technology/system type, product, application, design, and region.



For an in-depth understanding of the market, profiles of market participants, essential marketed products, competitive landscape, key competitors, ESG analysis, and their respective market shares have been provided. This report also discusses the driving and restraining factors of the global veterinary vaccines market.



Report Includes:

- 145 data tables and 45 additional tables

- A comprehensive overview of the current and future global markets for veterinary vaccines

- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue data (sales figures) for 2020-2022, estimates for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

- Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for global veterinary vaccines market in USD millions, and corresponding market share analysis based on the product, type of attenuated and recombinant vaccines, animal type, route of administration, and region

- Highlights of upcoming market opportunities and trends driving and restricting growth of global veterinary vaccines market and its sub-segments, and major regions and countries involved in the market developments

- In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning major market dynamics (DROs), technology advancements, regulatory aspects, and various macroeconomics factors influencing the demand and progress of this market

- Country specific data and market value analysis for the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the UK, Japan, China, India, Australia and New Zealand (ANZ), Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, and GCC countries, among others

- Information about ESG-related developments in the animal health industry, key issues, implementation strategies, and analyses of factors affecting ESG applications in the market

- Identification of the companies engaged in research and development (R&D) of vaccination and vaccine production, emerging technologies, and a SWOT analysis of leading competitors and their market penetration

- Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Boehringer Ingelheim, Dechra, Elanco, Merck & Co. Inc., and Zoetis Services LLC



Summary:

The global market for veterinary vaccines was valued at $REDACTED billion in 2022.The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED% to reach approximately $REDACTED billion by 2028.



Growth of the global market is attributed to factors such as the growing prevalence of infectious diseases in pets and livestock animals, rising outbreaks of poultry-related diseases, reoccurrence of viruses in herds, and substantial investment in research and development activities by key market players, including Zoetis Services LLC, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Merck & Co. Inc., Ceva, and Virbac, among others.



According to the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH), in 2023, vaccine banks are focusing more on peste des petits ruminants (PPR) and foot-and-mouth disease (FMD). Delivery of REDACTED FMD disease vaccine doses to Algeria funded by the World Bank was a remarkable success in overtaking the spread of disease in the area.



According to the OECD-FAO Agriculture Outlook, in 2023, global beef and red meat consumption is projected to increase to 76 million tonnes over the next decade.The per capita consumption has declined since 2007 and is projected to decrease a further REDACTED% by 2031.



In Asia-Pacific, beef or red meat consumption is likely to increase, as China is the world’s second-largest beef consumer, whose consumption rate is projected to rise REDACTED% by 2031.However, countries with high beef per capita consumption will see the level decline with the increase in favor of poultry meat.



For example, per capita consumption will fall in the Americas and Oceania, where preference for beef is among the highest in the world. Argentina (-REDACTED%), Brazil (-REDACTED%), the United States (-REDACTED%), Canada (-REDACTED%), and, significantly (-REDACTED%), Oceania are the countries and regions where beef consumption is declining.

