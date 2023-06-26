Global Therapeutic Injectable Drugs Devices, Products and Markets Analysis Report 2023: The Economics of Injectable Drugs & What's Driving the Growth in Injectable Devices?

Dublin, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Therapeutic Injectable Drugs - Devices, Products and Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Because of the ongoing need for repeat dosing posed by chronic diseases, these indications represent significant drug volume and revenue opportunities, while simultaneously challenging the industry to develop products that meet the unique needs of the non-professional caregiver.

For drugs designed to be administered by the patient, therapy-specific packaging is improving adherence and treatment outcomes. In the area of delivery, reusable injection devices designed to accept prefilled syringes or drug cartridges are improving ease-of-use and increasing the alternative device share of the growing self-injection market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. The Market Opportunity

Delivery Market Dynamics

The Economics of Injectable Drugs

What's Driving the Growth in Injectable Devices?

Prefilled Syringes Proliferating

The Prefilled Syringe Supply Chain

The Trend toward Self-Administration

Shifting Demographics

Innovation in Disposable Device Designs

Proliferation of Biological Drugs

Therapeutic Monoclonal Antibodies

Risk Factors

2. Injectable Drug Device Summaries

Autoinjectors

Single Fixed Dose (12 Devices Analyzed)

Variable Dosing

VSDI + NIT

Ypsomed VarioJect

High Viscosity

Rotaject Technology (SHL Medical)

Ypsomed/Ypsomed 2.25)

Flexi-Q HV (Elcam Medical)

Dual Chamber Devices

Wirelessly Enabled Autoinjectors

BETACONNECT (Bayer)

RebiSmart (Merck Serono)

3. Selected Product Specific Autoinjectors (8 Devices Analyzed)

Autoinjector Device Design Factors

Material Selection Issues

Part Counts and Device Cost

Safety Features

Needle Insertion Depth

Failsafe Activation

Dose Inspection/Injection Confirmation

Market Factors

Lyophilized Drugs/Reconstitution

Human Engineering/Ergonomics

Pen Injectors

Pen Injector Design Selection Factors

Standardized Pen Platforms

Haselmeier

Becton Dickinson

Owen Mumford

Autoject2

Ypsomed

SHL Medical

Custom Pen Designs

Reusable Pens

Dual Chamber Pens

4. Commercial Pen Injector Products (23 Devices Analyzed)

Parathyroid Hormone

Forteo Pen

Preotact/Preos

Natpara

Reproductive Hormones

Follistim/Puregon Pen

Gonal-f

5. Wearable Devices - Analysis and Assessments

Libertas (Becton Dickinson)

SmartDose (West Pharmaceuticals)

Neulasta OnPro Injector (Insulet/Amgen)

YpsoDose (Ypsomed)

Electronic Semi-disposable

eLVD Patch Pump (Elcam)

6. Emerging Technology

Wireless Data

Injectable Drug Market Analysis and Forecasts

Autoimmune Diseases

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Psoriasis

Multiple Sclerosis

Hematopoietics

Hormones

Osteoporosis

Fertility

7. Market Factors

Regulatory Issues

Device Branding

Patient Adherence and Ease of Use

Healthcare Economics

8. Company Profiles





