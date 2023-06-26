Asia-Pacific Inkjet Printing Technology Analysis and Applications Report 2022-2023 & 2028 Featuring Major Industry Leaders - Brother International, Eastman Kodak, HP, Seiko Epson and Xerox

Dublin, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Inkjet Printing Technologies: Applications and Asia-Pacific Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market for most inkjet printing technologies is anticipated to grow at a healthy rate in Asia-Pacific through 2028.

This report is primarily focused on the inkjet printing technology market and its uses by various end-use industries in the Asia-Pacific region. This report on the inkjet printing technology market highlights strong demand for inkjet printing products in countries such as China, India, Japan, and others.

Photographers have a special option with inkjet printers for printing on any surface. The most significant market share is anticipated to be attained by multifunctional inkjet printers by the conclusion of the forecast period. These printers are frequently utilized in workplaces and institutions like schools and universities.

Over the forecast period, there should be a rise in demand for large inkjet printers and multifunctional inkjet printers. Due to the widespread usage of large-format inkjet printers in fields like advertising, where higher printing resolution and better print quality are crucial, inkjet printer demand is quite strong. Suppliers of inkjet printing technology are establishing new businesses in the Asia-Pacific area, especially in China, Japan, and India, to increase their market share.



Inkjet printers are used in a variety of sectors, including the advertising, packaging, textile, and pharmaceutical industries. The inkjet printers market trend is being driven by the enormous demand for inkjet printers from the e-commerce transport and shipment, personal care, home care, food and beverage, and healthcare industries for convenience-based packaging.

The enormous demand for inkjet printers for packaging reasons, the quickly expanding ad sector, and the rising market demand for greater print resolution and better print quality are all contributing to the growth of the inkjet printers market.



The primary reason why marketers choose large format printers to print visual campaigns that include expansive graphic-rich posters and banner advertisements with high-definition images is that they contain detailed information like images, graphics, and logos to grab the attention of viewers. This is especially true for display in public spaces or offices. Inkjet printers give advertising and marketing experts the ability to build their brand awareness and increase a product or service's visibility in the relevant industry.

Additionally, professional photographers utilize large format printers to print photos with accurate colour, more pixels, and combination on any substrate, which further increases the need for inkjet printers on the market.

Company profiles of the leading global players within the industry, including Brother International Corp., Eastman Kodak Co., HP Inc., Seiko Epson Corp. and Xerox Corp.

The publisher analyzed key categories and regions to determine the status of the present and future inkjet printing technology market and forecasted market growth from 2022 to 2028.

Report Includes

44 tables

An overview and industry analysis of the emerging inkjet printing technologies and applications, within the Asia-Pacific region

Analyses of global market trends, with data for 2022, estimates for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

Discussion of the issues involved in print head technology, such as fabrication, design considerations, and performance parameters

Coverage of evolution and major developments in inkjet printing technology and discussion on effect of digitalisation on the industry

Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global video-on-demand market and evaluation of current market trends, market size and forecast, and technological advancements within the industry

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 123 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $7.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $18.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.6% Regions Covered Asia Pacific

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

2.1 Market Overview

2.2 Introduction

2.3 Asia-Pacific Market for Inkjet Printing Technologies

2.3.1 Market Size

2.3.2 Market Competition

Chapter 3 Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Country Overview

3.3 Factors Affecting the Growth of the Inkjet Printing Technology Market

3.3.1 Dependence on Consumer and Business Activity

3.3.2 Fluctuating Prices of Printing Accessories and Materials

3.3.3 Rise of Electronic Media Restricting Printing Industry Growth

3.3.4 Speed of Printing

3.3.5 Emerging Demands for Digital Technology

3.3.6 Key Players Using the Internet as a Tool to Expand Markets

3.3.7 Opportunities in Security Printing

3.3.8 Product Innovation as a Key Strategy

3.3.9 Expanding Application Areas of Printers

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Economic Environment

4.2 Market Environment

4.3 Inkjet Printers Market Drivers

4.4 Inkjet Printers Market Challenges

4.5 Inkjet Printers Market Opportunity

Chapter 5 Asia-Pacific Market for Inkjet Printing Technologies

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Size by Country

5.3 Market Size by Application

Chapter 6 Industry Structure

6.1 Printing Industry Structure

6.1.1 Printing Industry Products

6.1.2 Printing Industry Operations

6.1.3 Raw Materials Used in the Printing Industry

6.1.4 Technologies Used in the Printing Industry

6.1.5 Sales and Marketing in the Printing Industry

6.1.6 Industry Dependence on Seasonal Demand

6.1.7 Printing Industry Regulations

6.1.8 Revenue Growth and Capital Investment

6.1.9 Industry Consolidation as a Market Strategy

6.1.10 Companies Moving to Service Business

Chapter 7 Inkjet Printing Technologies for Product Decoration

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market for Inkjet Printing Technologies for Product Decoration Applications

7.1.1 Textile Printing

7.1.2 Ceramics Printing

7.1.3 Glass Printing

7.1.4 Floor and Wall Covering Printing

7.1.5 Laminates Printing

7.1.6 Consumer Products Printing

Chapter 8 Inkjet Printing Technologies for Electronic Fabrication

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Asia-Pacific Market for Inkjet Printing Technologies for Electronic Fabrication Applications

8.2.1 Flexible-Circuit Printing

8.2.2 Printed Circuit Boards

8.2.3 Display Printing

8.2.4 Light Device Printing

Chapter 9 Inkjet Printing Technologies in Medical and Life Science Applications

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Asia-Pacific Market for Inkjet Printing Technologies in Medical and Life Science Applications

9.2.1 Producing Microarrays (Biochips)

9.2.2 Pharmaceutical Research

9.2.3 Bioprinters

Chapter 10 Inkjet Printing Technologies for 3D Printing

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Asia-Pacific Market for Inkjet Printing Technologies in 3D Printing Applications

10.3 Technologies Used in 3D Printing

10.3.1 Thermal Phase-Change Inkjet

10.3.2 Photopolymer Phase-Change Inkjets

10.3.3 Powder Inkjet

10.3.4 Ceramic Inkjet

Chapter 11 Inkjet Printing Technologies in Energy Applications

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Inkjet Printing Technologies in Energy Applications

11.2.1 Photovoltaics

11.2.2 Electrical Contacts

11.2.3 Fuel Cells

Chapter 12 Chinese Market for Inkjet Printing Technologies

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Chinese Market for Inkjet Printing Technologies by Application

12.2.1 Product Decoration

12.2.2 Electronic Fabrication

12.2.3 Medical and Life Sciences

Chapter 13 Indian Market for Inkjet Printing Technologies

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Indian Market for Inkjet Printing Technologies by Application

13.2.1 Product Decoration

13.2.2 Electronic Fabrication

13.2.3 Medical and Life Sciences

Chapter 14 Japanese Market for Inkjet Printing Technologies

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Japanese Market for Inkjet Printing Technologies by Application

14.2.1 Product Decoration

14.2.2 Electronic Fabrication

14.2.3 Medical and Life Sciences

Chapter 15 Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Inkjet Printing Technologies

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Inkjet Printing Technologies by Application

15.2.1 Product Decoration

15.2.2 Electronic Fabrication

15.2.3 Medical and Life Sciences

15.2.4 3D Printing

Chapter 16 Inkjet Patent Analysis

16.1 Introduction

Chapter 17 Competitive Landscape

17.1 Top Three Home and Office Printer Brand Highlights

17.2 Competitive Factors

17.3 Competition in the Chinese Inkjet Printing Technology Market

17.4 Competition in the Indian Inkjet Printing Technology Market

17.5 Competition in the Japanese Inkjet Printing Technology Market

17.6 Major Strategic Developments

17.7 Recent Developments by Key Players

Chapter 18 Company Profiles

Brother International Corp.

Canon Inc.

Dic Synthetic Resins (Zhongshan) Co. Ltd.

Eastman Kodak Co.

Flint Ink (Beijing) Co. Ltd.

Fujifilm Business Innovation.

Hangzhou Toka Ink Chemical Co. Ltd.

Hp Inc.

Jiangmen Toyo Ink Co. Ltd.

Konica Minolta Ij Technologies Inc.

Microcraft K.K.

Seiko Epson Corp.

Shanghai Dic Ink Co. Ltd.

Shanghai Peony Printing Ink Co. Ltd.

Shanghai Silian Industry Co. Ltd.

Shanxi Jinghua Science and Industrial Trade Co. Ltd.

Shenzhen Dic Co.

Shunde Jinlong Printing Ink Chemical Co. Ltd.

Siegwerk (Shanghai) Ink Co. Ltd.

Taiyo Ink (Suzhou) Co. Ltd.

Taiyuan Coates Lorilleux Inks Chemical Ltd.

Tianjin Angel Chemicals Group Co. Ltd.

Tianjin Toyo Ink Co. Ltd.

Toshiba Tec Corp.

Xerox Corp.

Yip Ink & Chemicals (Zhongshan) Co.

Zhaoqing Tianlong Ink Chemical Co. Ltd.

Zhejiang Yongzai Chemical Co. Ltd.

