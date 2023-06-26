New York, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Commercial Amino Acids" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0109212/?utm_source=GNW

It focuses on three commercial amino acid markets: animal feed supplements; flavoring and nutritional additives for human food; and specialty uses, including medical, therapeutic, research and industrial applications.



Feed and food applications offer steady growth opportunities to their manufacturers, and their use will continue to grow as a result of both population increases and an overall increase in the global standard of living.



Twenty amino acids make up the commercial amino acids market.These acids play many roles in various fields, including foods, animal feeds, cosmetics, and medicines and biotechnology, as well as in some industrial applications.



In dollar terms, the most important current applications are animal feed and human food.



Amino acids are important components in the feeding of livestock, especially poultry.Thus, to achieve maximum growth for minimum costs, methionine and lysine use will continue to grow even if feed crop prices fall.



Both methionine and lysine can be synthetically produced, so their cost is no longer tied to feed crop costs.



The three primary categories of commercial amino acids globally represented a billion-dollar market for the first time in 1999.The global amino acids market was valued at $REDACTED billion in 2020.



China remains the largest producer and consumer of amino acids, using approximately REDACTED% of the global supply. The North America market, which represents REDACTED% of global consumption, is likely to reach about $REDACTED billion by the end of 2028.



The global market’s compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for all amino acids is projected to be REDACTED% from 2023 through 2028, with large variations in individual amino acids. The animal feed supplements market represents the largest market category for amino acids.



Rapid increases will occur as new separation and purification techniques come online for other essential amino acids, as seen with threonine and tryptophan in the past two years, both of which are now bulk-produced commercial animal feeds with falling prices.



Lysine and methionine are the two amino acids widely used to enhance the nutritional value of the protein found in animal feeds.Demand for these two products will remain steady despite new production facilities since livestock populations remain near record high level, due in part to increasing consumption by a growing population.



The desire for leaner meats and the introduction of repartitioning agents that cause animals to develop more lean muscle instead of fat are raising demand for lysine and methionine.



Threonine and tryptophan are currently produced in commercial quantities for animal feed. Other essential amino acids, including valine, isoleucine and leucine, will be produced as commercial feed additives in the coming years as new production methods are developed.



The four amino acids used as food flavoring agents accounted for a market value of $REDACTED billion globally in 2022.A projected REDACTED% compound annual growth rate through 2028 is tied to the production and use of the sweetener aspartame.



Aspartame has experienced significant negative press and is losing market share to new low-calorie sweeteners such as Splenda, but it is still widely used. Aspartic acid use will also grow as an additive to detergents

