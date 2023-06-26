Capnography Equipment Market Report (2023 to 2031) - Medtronic Plc., Hamilton Medical, GE Healthcare, Criticare Technologies Inc., and Smiths Group Plc.

Newark, New Castle, USA, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market analysis of the global capnography equipment market was conducted by Growth Plus Reports in 2022 and valued at US$ 345.27 million. The market is expected to hit a revenue CAGR of 4.31% to reach US$ 504.76 million by 2031.

As the need for non-invasive respiratory monitoring solutions keeps growing, the market for capnography equipment is likely to expand steadily over the coming years. During anesthesia and intensive care treatments, capnography is a method used to monitor the amount of carbon dioxide (CO2) in a patient's breath. The market revenue share is expected to grow due to rising respiratory illness incidence, technological improvements, and the demand for precise and dependable monitoring tools.

Capnography Equipment Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 345.27 million Revenue Forecast in 2031 US$ 504.76 million CAGR 4.31% Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Product, Technology, Application, End-users, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa





Capnography has become crucial in many healthcare settings, including ambulatory care facilities, clinics, and hospitals. It offers real-time input on a patient's respiratory condition, enabling medical practitioners to decide on the best course of therapy and efficiently control ventilation. Due to its non-invasiveness, simplicity of use, and capacity to offer insightful information on a patient's respiratory function, capnography equipment is currently in high demand.

Recent Development in the Capnography Equipment Market:

To integrate SET Pulse Oximetry, NomoLine capnography, rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry, SedLine brain function monitoring, and regional oximetry into some Spacelabs multiparameter monitors, Masimo and Spacelabs Healthcare, a division of OSI Systems Inc., entered into a strategic partnership in July 2021.

Market Players:

Smiths Group Plc. (Smiths Medical)

Hamilton Medical

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Edan Instruments Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Major market participants are investing in R&D initiatives to provide cutting-edge capnography equipment to the market. These initiatives have produced breakthrough sensor technologies, wireless monitoring solutions, and portable and handheld gadgets that improve patient comfort and make it easier for medical practitioners to utilize them. Advanced Capnography technologies are also being developed quickly because of partnerships between academic institutes and medical equipment makers.

An important factor driving market revenue growth is the rising frequency of respiratory conditions such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The need for capnography equipment is fueled by the rising worldwide burden of chronic illnesses and the requirement for precise and prompt diagnosis. Capnography is increasingly used in operating rooms and intensive care units due to increased surgical operations and the focus on patient safety.

The global capnography equipment market has been analyzed from five perspectives: product, technology, application, end-users, and region.

Depending on the application, the capnography equipment market can be further segmented into cardiac care, procedural sedation, respiratory problem monitoring, emergency & trauma care, pain management, and others.

A The market for capnography equipment may be further segmented into capnometers and capnography disposables based on the product. Capnometers are anticipated to dominate the worldwide market and account for a sizeable portion of revenue.

The market for capnography equipment may be further segmented into three categories based on technology: mainstream capnography, side stream capnography, and micro stream capnography. Due to the wide variety of uses and advantages, mainstream capnography registered for the greatest revenue share in the global market in 2022.

The worldwide capnography equipment market may be further segmented into hospitals, specialized clinics, ambulatory surgery centers (ASC), and home care settings based on the end user. The largest revenue portion belongs to hospitals, which dominate the global market.

Based on region, the capnography equipment market in the world is currently dominated by North America. The established healthcare infrastructure, strong adoption of cutting-edge medical technology, and helpful reimbursement regulations are all factors in the region's supremacy. However, throughout the forecast period, it is predicted that the Asia Pacific market will see significant expansion. The market is expanding in this area due to factors including rising healthcare costs, bettering healthcare infrastructure, and growing public awareness of patient monitoring technology.

Market Challenges:

Despite the promising future for the industry, difficulties, including the high cost of capnography equipment and the lack of knowledge among medical practitioners in some areas, might limit market expansion. However, industry participants, medical societies, and healthcare organizations aggressively tackle these issues through educational initiatives, public relations drives, and partnerships to enhance patient outcomes.

Table of Content

CAPNOGRAPHY EQUIPMENT MARKET TOC

