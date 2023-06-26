That’s Crispy: Crispy Minis® Unveils Brand Partnership with Beloved Canadian Actress Annie Murphy

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Crispy Minis® brand is thrilled to announce an exciting new partnership with Canadian icon and actress, Annie Murphy. This partnership marks the beginning of a fresh era for the brand, focused on encouraging Canadians to embrace their crispy side. What’s crispy? It's a vibe; being cute but a little bad, giggling but employed and embracing the inner rebellion and cheeky playfulness that’s inherent inside all of us.

"I've always been a firm believer in embracing the fun-loving side of life," shared Emmy Award-winning actress, Annie Murphy. “I’m so excited to team up with Crispy Minis to help Canadians rediscover their authentic, cheeky selves. Why? Because that's...say it with me...crispy.”

As part of the rollout, a new Crispy Minis® campaign will debut tonight, starring Annie and taking audiences on a crispy revolution towards a new attitude. The commercial, produced by a powerhouse female-first team, including Director Jordan Canning (Fraggle Rock, Schitt’s Creek, Baroness Von Sketch), leverages the notable talent and relatable daily moments to deliver a clever, refreshing storyline that reclaims the fun in snacking. Set to air during the season premiere of The Bachelorette, the commercial embodies the tagline "That's Crispy", leaving a lasting impression and showcasing the vibrant variety Crispy Minis® rice snacks can add to everyday life.

"We are happy to join forces with Annie Murphy to kick off our crispy revolution," shared Jess Spaulding, CMO of PepsiCo Foods Canada. "Annie's infectious energy and witty humour align perfectly with our brand. With Crispy Minis, we want to inspire Canadians to embrace their inner rebel and savour every crispy, satisfying moment. Let's make snacking a joyful liberation!"

In Quebec, celebrated talent Marie-Lyne Joncas is set to partner with Crispy Minis® as their regional spokesperson. With her unique blend of wit and charm, Marie-Lyne will bring a fresh perspective to the Crispy Minis® brand.

The campaign will captivate audiences with relatable and unforgettable moments across TV, digital, social and out-of-home. The campaign was produced in collaboration with creative agency Behaviour and supported by public relations agency Citizen Relations and media buying agency OMD.

Stay connected by using the hashtag #ThatsCrispy and tagging @CrispyMinis to share your crispy liberation.

SOURCE PepsiCo Canada

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fa28b932-61b6-438e-b296-82b47d6c835e

