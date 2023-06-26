Anti-Reflective Glass Market Surges at 7.2% CAGR, Hit to USD 5,709.05 Million By 2030

New York, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global A nti- R eflective G lass M arket is expected to witness significant growth at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period of 2023-2030. This growth is attributed to the increasing demand for anti-reflective glass in various applications such as architectural windows, solar panels, eyewear, and others.

The anti-reflective glass market is expected to gain significant growth in the forecast period of 2023 to 2030. Consegic Business Intelligence analyzes that the market is expected to reach USD 5,709.05 million by 2030. The market, which was valued at USD 3,282.55 million in 2022, is predicted to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 7.2% during the period 2023-2030. Consegic Business Intelligence study also provides insights into the market's competitive landscape, market segmentation, regional outlook, and emerging technologies in the anti-reflective glass market.

Anti-reflective glass, also known as non-glare glass or AR glass, is a specialized type of glass designed to minimize reflections and maximize light transmission. Such types of glasses are coated with thin layers of special materials that help to reduce the amount of light and improve clarity and visibility. The primary purpose of anti-reflective glass is to enhance the optical properties of glass by reducing unwanted reflections.

Furthermore, consumers are increasingly seeking products with clear visibility, reduced glare, and enhanced image quality which is expanding the application of anti-reflective glasses in various sectors such as retail displays, museum exhibits, and medical equipment to provide optimal viewing conditions and minimize unwanted reflections.

Global Anti-Reflective Glass Market: Report Attributes

Report Attributes Report Details Study Timeline 2017-2030 Market Size in 2030 (USD Million) 5,709.05 Million CAGR (2023-2030) 7.2% By Type One-Sided and Two-Sided By Application Architectural Windows, Electronic Display, Eyewear, Solar Panels, and Others Report Coverage Company Ranking and Market Share, Growth Factors, Total Revenue Forecast, Regional Competitive Landscape, Business Strategies, and more. By Region North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa Key Players 3M Company, Saint-Gobain S.A., Guardian Industries Corporation, Abrisa Technologies, Schott AG, EuropeTec AG, Essilor International, JMT Glass, AGC Glass Europe, and General Glass International

Global Anti-Reflective Glass Market Segmentation Details:

Based on Type, the two-sided segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to its exceptional benefits such as enhanced light transmission, improved color accuracy, and reduced glare making. The two-sided based anti-reflective glass is widely used in architectural windows, eyewear, and solar panels, among others. Therefore, the increasing application of two-sided anti-reflective glass due to the aforementioned benefits is expected to proliferate the market growth in the coming years.

Based on Application, in 2022, the electronic display segment accounted for the highest market share in the global anti-reflective glass market owing to the increasing demand for high-quality electronic displays such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, and televisions. Anti-reflective glasses enhances the visibility and clarity of displays in various electronic gadgets such as smartphone, LCDs, and laptops by minimizing reflections and glare. Thus, the growing demand for high-quality displays that provide better visibility and reduced glare is contributing to the increasing demand for anti-reflective glass in the electronic display segment.

Based on Region, in 2022, Asia Pacific accounted for the highest market share in the global anti-reflective glass market owing to the increasing construction activities and infrastructure development in the region that requires anti-reflective glasses to offer sustainable building practices, enhance energy efficiency and improve the overall aesthetic of the building. Additionally, in countries such as China, India, and Japan government has implemented favorable policies and incentives to encourage the adoption of solar power and other renewable energy technologies which is further accelerating the growth of the anti-reflective glass market.

Competitive Landscape

As per the research, 3M Company, Saint-Gobain S.A., Guardian Industries Corporation, and Abrisa Technologies are major market players that comprise the latest market circumstances. These companies are continuously leveraging new technologies such as the development of efficient, and cost-effective anti-reflective glass. Further, the anti-reflective glass market is expected to grow steadily due to rising demand from the electronic industry, especially in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe regions which is a key factor expected to boost the market statistics in the coming years. The market is characterized by intense competition, with companies focusing on expanding their product offerings and increasing their market share through mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships.

Recent Developments

In February 2020, AGC Glass Europe collaborated with Citrine Informatics, a SaaS platform company to develop next-generation high-performance glass with the help of Artificial Intelligence. The collaboration was aimed to cater to the high global demand for the development of strong scratch and abrasion-resistant glass in the communication and automotive industries.

Key Market Takeaways

Based on type, the one-sided segment accounted for the highest market share in the anti-reflective glass market statistics in 2022.

Based on the application, the electronic display segment accounted for the highest market share of 33.45% in the anti-reflective glass market statistics in 2022.

North America is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period due to the increasing growth of the architecture sector in the region.

In 2022, Asia Pacific accounted for the highest market share at 36.05% and was valued at USD 1,183.36 million, and is expected to reach USD 2,065.53 million in 2030.

List of Major Global Anti-Reflective Glass Market:

3M Company

Saint-Gobain S.A.

Guardian Industries Corporation

Abrisa Technologies

Schott AG

EuropeTec AG

Essilor International

JMT Glass

AGC Glass Europe

General Glass International

Global Anti-Reflective Glass Market Segmentation:

By Type One-Sided Two-Sided

By Application Architectural Windows Electronic Display Eyewear Solar Panels Others



Frequently Asked Questions in the Anti-Reflective Glass Market Report

What was the market size of the anti-reflective glass market in 2022?

- In 2022, the market size of anti-reflective glass was USD 3,282.55 million.

What will be the potential market valuation for the anti-reflective glass market by 2030?

- In 2030, the market size of the anti-reflective glass market is expected to reach USD 5,709.05 million.

What are the key restraints of the anti-reflective glass market?

- The high production cost of anti-reflective glass is likely to hamper the market growth.

What is the dominating segment in the anti-reflective glass market, by type?

- In 2022, the one-sided segment accounted for the highest market share in the overall anti-reflective glass market.

Based on current market trends and future predictions, which geographical region is contributing to the highest market share in the anti-reflective glass market?

- In 2022, Asia Pacific accounted for the highest market share of 36.05% in the overall anti-reflective glass market.

