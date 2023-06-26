The US surgical procedures market is projected to reach 1,27,748.5 thousand procedures by 2028 from 1,08,275.5 thousand procedures in 2023, at a CAGR of 3.4%

New York, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Surgical Procedures Market by Type, Channel - US Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05727675/?utm_source=GNW

Conversely, complications associated with surgical procedures, dearth of surgeons and surgical errors are expected to challenge market growth to a certain extent.



Ophthalmic surgical procedures segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on type, the US surgical procedures market is segmented into dental, cosmetic, urologic, gastrointestinal, ENT, ophthalmic, obstetric/gynecologic, cardiovascular, orthopedic and other surgical procedures.In 2022, the dental surgical procedures segment accounted for the largest share of this market.



The large share can be attributed to the increasing awareness of oral care, increasing prevalence of oral diseases, as well as rising ageing population and the associated teeth loss.

The ophthalmic surgical procedures segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.According to the US CDC, ~12 million people 40 years and over in the US have vision impairment, including three million who have vision impairment after correction, one million who are blind, and eight million who have vision impairment due to uncorrected refractive error.



The growth of the segment can be attributed to the prevalence of various ophthalmic disorders such as glaucoma, cataract, and diabetic retinopathy, especially among the geriatric population.



Ambulatory surgery centers segment is estimated to witness fastest growth during the forecast period

Based on channel, the US surgical procedures market is segmented into physician offices, hospitals, and ambulatory surgery centers.The hospitals segment is further bifurcated into inpatient and outpatient surgeries.



In 2022, the physician offices segment accounted for the largest share of this market followed by hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers.The ambulatory surgery centers segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The preference for ASCs has risen due to numerous factors including lower costs than hospital outpatient departments (HOPDs), effective postoperative care, limited hospitalization time, limited risk of disease relapse, and faster patient recovery.A review of commercial medical claims published by the ASCA also reported that healthcare costs in the US were reduced by USD 38 billion each year due to the availability of ASCs as an alternative.



The potential for cost reductions, the growing patient population, and the rising demand for better and quicker care among patients is expected to drive growth in ASCs.



