The global digital pathology market is projected to reach USD 1.8 billion by 2028 from USD 0.9 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 13.6%

On the other hand, the high costs of digital pathology systems are expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent.



Software segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period By product, the global digital pathology market is segmented into scanners, software, and storage systems. The software segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.This can be attributed to the high adoption of integrated software by pathologists, and increased adoption of digital pathology software solutions in various healthcare facilities for remote primary diagnosis.

Human pathology segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period By type, the digital pathology market is segmented into human pathology and veterinary pathology. In 2023, the human pathology segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR due to the growing awareness of early cancer diagnosis in emerging economies, and growing collaborations among academic research institutes, universities, and pathology laboratories.



Drug discovery segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

By application, the digital pathology market is segmented into drug discovery, disease diagnosis, and training & education.In 2023, drug discovery application segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The growth in high throughput screening and imaging, and the rising number of preclinical & clinical studies are the major factors responsible for the large share and high growth rate of the drug discovery application segment.



Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies end user segment is projected to account for the largest share of the digital pathology market By end user, the digital pathology market is broadly segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, hospitals & reference laboratories, and academic & research institutes.Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies are the largest end users of the digital pathology market.



In 2023, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment is projected to account for the largest share of the digital pathology market due to growing use of digital pathology for drug toxicology testing. Biotechnology companies use digital pathology for biobanking, biopharmaceutical studies, molecular assays, and the development of individualized medicine.

• By region, North America is projected to account for the largest share of the digital pathology market



By region,North America accounted for the largest share of the digital pathology market in 2022.During the forecast period this market is expected to grow at the highest rate.



Factors such as the growing geriatric population, rising prevalence of cancer, the presence of high-quality infrastructure, and the favorable reimbursement in the region are driving the growth of the market in North America.



Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews: • By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 20% • By Designation: C-level – 35%, Director-level – 25%, and Others – 40% • By Region: North America - 40%, Europe – 30%, APAC –20%, Latin America – 5%,Middle East & Africa–5%

Some of the prominent players operating in the digital pathology market include Danaher Corporation (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. (Japan), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), 3DHISTECH (Hungary), , Objective Pathology Services Limited (Canada), Sectra AB (Sweden), OptraSCAN (US), Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (US), Glencoe Software, Inc. (US), Aiforia (Finland), Paige AI, Inc. (US), Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan), Apollo Enterprise Imaging (US), XIFIN, Inc. (US), Huron Digital Pathology (Canada), Hologic, Inc. (US), Corista (US), Indica Labs Inc. (US), Proscia Inc. (US), KONFOONG BIOTECH INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD. (China), Mikroscan Technologies, Inc. (US), PathAI (US), Motic Digital Pathology (US), KONFOONG BIOTECH INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD. (China), Mikroscan Technologies, Inc. (US), and Kanteron Systems (Spain).



Research Coverage

This report studies the digital pathology market based on type, application, product, end user, and region.The report also studies factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting market growth.



It analyzes the opportunities and challenges in the market and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. Furthermore, the report analyzes micro markets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to five main regions and respective countries.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

This report focuses on various levels of analysis—industry trends, market share of top players, and company profiles, which together form basic views and analyze the competitive landscape, and high-growth regions and their drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The report will help both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market and garner greater market shares.



This report provides insights into the following pointers:

Analysis of key drivers (increasing adoption of digital pathology to enhance lab efficiency, rising incidence of cancer, growing applications of digital pathology in drug development and companion diagnostics, growing awareness of early cancer diagnosis in emerging economies, and recommendations for cancer screening),opportunities (introduction of affordable scanners for private pathology practices, growing demand for personalized medicine, and high growth opportunities in emerging economies) and challenges (shortage of trained pathologists) influencing the growth of digital pathology market.



Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on product portfolios offered by the top players in the global digital pathology market . The report analyzes this market by product, type, application, end user, and region



Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming trends and product launches in the global digital pathology market

Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging markets by product, type, application, end user, and region

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products or product enhancements, growing geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global digital pathology market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, product offerings, competitive leadership mapping, and capabilities of leading players in the global digital pathology market

