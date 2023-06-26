World Advanced Wound Management (AWM) Technologies Report 2023: Multiple Underpenetrated Markets Outside the U.S. Presents Opportunities - Forecasts to 2028

Dublin, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Markets for Advanced Wound Management Technologies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for AWM products was worth $10.7 billion in 2022. The market is expected to increase to $15.3 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period of 2023 till 2027.
This report aims to provide a comprehensive study of the global market for AWM products and technologies. It describes the different types of AWM products (advanced nonbiological wound dressings, wound biologics/bioactives, external wound healing devices, anti-adhesion products and other advanced consumable technologies and wound closure sealants and glues) and their current and historical market revenues.
AWM is a significant and growing market. The incidence, chronicity and complexity of wounds is strongly influenced by age and lifestyle factors, including smoking, weight, alcohol consumption, a lack of exercise and unhealthy diet.
Demographic health trends such as an aging population, and the sharp rise in the incidence of diabetes, obesity and other chronic diseases, are resulting in the increased prevalence of systemic comorbidities, leading to growing prevalence of hard-to-heal wounds.
Moreover, a large middle class accessing higher levels of care, and increasing understanding of the economic benefits of using AWM products early in the wound-healing process, are also fueling the growth of the
market.
Due to the huge costs associated with delayed wound healing, a growing number of patients worldwide are receiving advanced treatment of wounds.
The adoption of AWM products is expected to continue growing at a rapid rate due to increasing awareness of clinical and economic benefits of using these products among healthcare professionals as well as the growing number of patients demanding more effective treatment solutions. However, the high cost of AWM products, inadequate reimbursement and pricing pressures are the key restraining factors in the market.
The competition in the AWM market is intense, and the market is witnessing rapid advances in technologies and an increasing emphasis on intellectual property.
For a more in-depth understanding of the market, the report provides profiles of the competitive landscape, key competitors and their respective market shares. However, this report does not cover support/complementary products that are used to enhance wound healing outcomes, such as compression systems, skin protectants, cover dressings, tapes and wound assessment tools.
Company profiles of major players within the industry, including 3M, AbbVie Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cardinal Health, and Smith & Nephew Plc.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|248
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$11.3 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$15.3 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
- Favorable Global Demographics and Aging Population
- Greater Incidence of Obesity, Diabetes and Other Chronic Conditions
- Increasing Acceptance of Innovative Technologies and Protocols for Complex Wound Treatment
- Emerging Markets
- Technology Innovations and New Product Development
Market Restraints
- High Cost of AWM Products
- Reimbursement and Pricing Issues
- Stringent Regulatory Environment
Market Opportunities
- Market Consolidation
- Multiple Underpenetrated Markets Outside the U.S.
Company Profiles
- 3M
- Abbvie Inc.
- Advanced Medical Solutions Group Plc
- Biotissue Inc.
- B. Braun Melsungen Ag
- Cardinal Health
- Coloplast A/S
- Convatec Group Plc
- Cook Biotech Inc.
- Dermarite Industries Llc
- Essity
- Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp.
- Medline Industries
- Mimedx
- Misonix Inc.
- Molnlycke Health Care Ab.
- Organogenesis Holdings Inc.
- Paul Hartmann Ag
- Smith & Nephew Plc
- Urgo Group
- Winner Medical Co., Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- The Integumentary System
- Wound Classifications
- Process of Wound Healing
- Stages of Wound Healing
- Inflammatory Phase
- Destructive Phase
- Proliferative Phase
- Maturation
- Healing by Secondary Intention
- Factors Affecting Wound Healing
- General Health Indicators Affecting Wound Healing
- Complications of Wound Healing
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Product/Technology Type
- Overview
- Advanced Nonbiological Wound Dressings
- Wound Biologics/Bioactives
- External Wound Healing Devices
- Anti-Adhesion Products and Other Advanced Consumable Technologies
- Wound Closure Sealants and Glues
- Global Market for AWM Products by Type
Chapter 5 Global Market for Advanced Nonbiological Wound Dressings
- Foam Dressings
- Hydrogel Dressings
- Film Dressings
- Alginate and Gelling Fiber Dressings
- Hydrocolloid Dressings
- Superabsorbent Dressings
- Contact Layer Dressings
- Other Advanced Dressings
- Global Market for Advanced Nonbiological Wound Dressings by Product Type
Chapter 6 Global Market for Wound Biologics/Bioactive Dressings
- Cellular and Tissue-based Products (CTPs)/Skin Substitutes
- Human Cellular Bioengineered Grafts
- Xenografts
- Allografts
- Collagen Dressings
- Growth Factors and Other Biologic Wound Management Products
- Global Market for Wound Biologics/Bioactives by Product Type
Chapter 7 Global Market for External Wound Healing Devices
- Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems
- Reusable/Traditional NPWT Systems
- Single-Use NPWT Systems
- Oxygen Therapy Devices
- Other External Wound Healing Devices
- Wound Debridement Devices
- Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Devices
- Electrical Stimulation and Electromagnetic Therapy Devices
- Global Market for External Wound Healing Devices by Product Type
Chapter 8 Global Market for Anti-Adhesion Products and Other Advanced Consumable Technologies
- Anti-Adhesion Products
- Advanced Debriding and Cleansing Agents
- Global Market for Anti-Adhesion Products and Other Advanced Consumable Technologies by Product Type
Chapter 9 Global Market for Wound Closure Sealants and Glues
- Global Market for Wound Closure Sealants and Glues
Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by Region
- Global Markets for Advanced Wound Management Products by Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World (RoW)
- Global Markets for AWM Product Types by Region
- Advanced Nonbiological Wound Dressings
- Wound Biologics/Bioactives
- External Wound Healing Devices
- Anti-Adhesion Products and Other Advanced Consumable Technologies
- Wound Closure Sealants and Glues
Chapter 11 Market Breakdown by Application
- Acute Wounds
- Common Types of Acute Wounds
- Chronic Wounds
- Common Types of Chronic Wounds
- Wound Statistics
- Global Market for AWM Product Types by Wound Type
- Global Market for Advanced Acute Wound Management Products by Wound Type
- Global Market for Advanced Chronic Wound Management Products by Wound Type
- Global Market for AWM Product Types by Wound Type
- Nonbiological Wound Dressings
- Wound Biologics/Bioactives
- External Wound Healing Devices
- Anti-Adhesion and Other Advanced Consumable Technologies
- Wound Closure Sealants and Glues
Chapter 12 Market Breakdown by End User
- Hospital Outpatient Wound Centers
- Inpatient Settings/Hospitals
- Office or Clinic Settings
- Others
- Global Market for Advanced Wound Management Products by End User
Chapter 13 Regulatory Structure, and New Product Developments
- FDA Regulatory Review and Approval Process Governing Cellular and/or Tissue-Based Products (CTPs) or Skin Substitutes
- Premarket Approval (PMA)
- 510(k) Clearance
- Biologics License Application (BLA)
- 361 Human Cells, Tissues, and Cellular and Tissue-Based Products (HCT/Ps)
- Humanitarian Device Exemption
- Coverage and Reimbursement
- Medicare Coverage
- Medicaid
- Private Payers
- FDA Approvals for Wound Care Biologics, by Approval Type
- 510 (K) Approvals
- BLA Approvals
- New Wound Care Biologics in Clinical Developments
- Products
- Applications
Chapter 14 New Developments and Emerging Technologies
- AWM Products in Development
- Human Placental Umbilical Cord Tissue
- Electrical Stimulation Platform
- Low-Dose Tissue Oxygenation System
- Skin Substitute
- Hydrogel Sheet Containing Stem Cells
- Human Amniotic Liquid
- Meshed Autograft
- Bacteriophage-Loaded Microcapsule Spray
- Autologous Skin Stem Cell Therapy
Chapter 15 Competitive Landscape
- Overview
- Global Market Shares of Leading Companies
- Leading Companies by Product Type
- Advanced Nonbiological Wound Dressings
- Wound Biologics/Bioactives
- External Wound Healing Devices
- Wound Closure Sealants and Glues
- Recent Industry Activities
- Product Launches and Approvals
- Acquisitions and Mergers
- Other Developments
- Select Insights from Industry Leaders
