Global Mountain Bike Apparel Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2023-2030: A $5.12 Billion Market by 2030

The global mountain bike apparel market size was estimated to reach USD 5.12 billion in 2030 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2023 to 2030. The growth of the market can be attributed to the rising popularity and increased participation in mountain biking.

Mountain bike apparel plays a crucial role in providing protection against falls, collisions, and harsh weather conditions while ensuring comfort and flexibility for riders. The increasing adoption of mountain biking as both a recreational activity and a competitive sport has led to a growing demand for specialized gear and apparel that can endure the challenges of off-road cycling. The top wear segment dominated the market with a major share in 2022.



There is a noticeable increase in the demand for technologically advanced fabrics in mountain biking garments that provide features like temperature regulation, moisture-wicking, and abrasion resistance. A lucrative growth can be observed owing to the development and promotion of high-quality materials. Moreover, there is an opportunity to cater to consumers seeking versatile and multifunctional clothing options by offering mountain biking top wear that can be utilized for other outdoor activities, such as hiking or running. Expanding product offerings in this manner can help reach a broader audience.

The specialty stores segment held the largest market size in 2022. Specialty stores play a significant role as a common distribution channel, catering to the specific requirements of outdoor enthusiasts and offering a range of products including apparel, accessories, and equipment.



Collaborating with specialty stores provides an opportunity for mountain biking apparel brands to effectively reach their target audience. However, it is important to note that competition for shelf space within these stores can be fierce. To stand out, brands must differentiate themselves from competitors and deliver high-quality products that align with the demands of outdoor enthusiasts.

Europe accounted for the largest share of the market. The popularity of cycling tourism is surging in Europe, driven by the increasing health consciousness and desire for active vacation experiences. Within this trend, mountain bike tourism has particularly captured the interest of cycling enthusiasts and adventure seekers.



Mountain Bike Apparel Market Report Highlights

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030. The increasing interest in adventurous activities and outdoor sports is driving market growth in the region

The accessories segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The increasing adoption of accessories to achieve improved protection is driving the segment's growth

Accessories price ranging from USD 101 to 150 is anticipated to grow with the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. The increasing demand for accessories to achieve improved safety and overall performance of riders is driving the segment growth

The online sales channel is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Online distribution channels offer various conveniences for shopping owing to which, its use is increasing among consumers, thus driving the segment growth

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 110 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $3.47 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.12 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.0% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Product Outlook

2.3. Product Price Range Outlook

2.4. Distribution Channel Outlook

2.5. Regional Outlook



Chapter 3. Mountain Bike Apparel Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.4. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Market Entry Strategies



Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis

4.1. Demographics Analysis

4.2. Consumer Trends and Preferences

4.3. Factors Affecting Buying Decision

4.4. Consumer Product Adoption

4.5. Key Observations & Findings



Chapter 5. Mountain Bike Apparel Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

5.2. Top Wear

5.3. Bottom Wear

5.4. Accessories



Chapter 6. Mountain Bike Apparel Market: Product Price Range Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Product Price Range Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

6.2. Top Wear

6.3. Bottom Wear

6.4. Accessories

Chapter 7. Mountain Bike Apparel Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Distribution Channel Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

7.2. Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

7.3. Specialty Stores

7.4. Online

7.5. Others

Chapter 8. Mountain Bike Apparel Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

8.2. North America

8.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

8.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by product, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

8.2.3. Market estimates and forecast, by product price range, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

8.2.4. Market estimates and forecast, by distribution channel, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

8.2.5. U.S.

8.2.6. Canada

8.2.7. Mexico

8.3. Europe

8.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

8.3.2. UK

8.3.3. Germany

8.3.4. France

8.3.5. Italy

8.3.6. Spain

8.4. Asia Pacific

8.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

8.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by product, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

8.4.3. Market estimates and forecast, by product price range, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

8.4.4. Market estimates and forecast, by distribution channel, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

8.4.5. China

8.4.6. Japan

8.4.7. India

8.4.8. Australia

8.5. Central & South America

8.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

8.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, by product, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

8.5.3. Market estimates and forecast, by product price range, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

8.5.4. Market estimates and forecast, by distribution channel, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

8.5.5. Brazil

8.6. Middle East & Africa

8.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

8.6.2. Market estimates and forecast, by product, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

8.6.3. Market estimates and forecast, by product price range, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

8.6.4. Market estimates and forecast, by distribution channel, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

8.6.5. Saudi Arabia

8.6.6. South Africa

Chapter 9. Competitive Analysis

9.1. Recent developments & impact analysis, by key market participants

9.2. Company Categorization

9.3. Participant's Overview

9.4. Financial Performance

9.5. Product Benchmarking

9.6. Company Market Share Analysis, 2022 (%)

9.7. Company Heat Map Analysis

9.8. Strategy Mapping

9.9. List of key companies analyzed in this section include:

9.9.1. Patagonia, Inc.

9.9.2. Alpinestars

9.9.3. LeMans Corporation

9.9.4. PEARL iZUMi

9.9.5. Endura Inc.

9.9.6. Dainese S.p.A

9.9.7. Giro Sport Design, LLC.

9.9.8. Louis Garneau Sports

9.9.9. Scott Sports SA

9.9.10. Race Face

9.9.11. 7mesh Industries Inc

9.9.12. Rapha Racing Limited

9.9.13. FOX

9.9.14. Troy Lee Designs

9.9.15. Dakine



