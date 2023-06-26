Global Cyber Security Market Research Report 2023-2030: Projected CAGR of 7.8% During the Forecast Period

Dublin, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cyber Security: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Cyber Security Market to Reach $538.3 Billion by 2030
In the changed post-COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Cyber Security estimated at US$296.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$538.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Endpoint Security, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.1% CAGR and reach US$181 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Network Security segment is readjusted to a revised 7.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $80.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.9% CAGR
The Cyber Security market in the U.S. is estimated at US$80.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$140.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.1% and 6.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|327
|Forecast Period
|2020 - 2027
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2020
|$233 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027
|$407.9 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Internet & the Modern Digital Infrastructure
- Recent Market Activity
- Key Statistical Findings
- Internet Opens Up a Range of Online Security Issues for Organizations, Brings Importance of 'Cyber Security' to the Forefront
- Avoiding Unnecessary Costs - Key Rationale for Organizational Adoption of Cyber Security Solutions
- Difficult Economic Environment Increases Cyber Crime Attacks - Magnifies the Business Case for Cyber Security
- Outlook
- Developed Markets Lead from the Front But Developing Markets Turn Hotspots for Growth
- Competitive Landscape
- Consolidation Wave in Cyber Security Market
- Cyber Security - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
- Avast Software (Czech Republic)
- Booz Allen Hamilton (USA)
- CA Technologies, Inc. (USA)
- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Israel)
- Cisco Systems, Inc. (USA)
- CSC (USA)
- Deloitte LLP (USA)
- Forcepoint LLC. (USA)
- F-Secure Corporation (Finland)
- IBM Corporation (USA)
- Juniper Networks, Inc. (USA)
- Kaspersky Lab (Russia)
- Lockheed Martin Corporation (USA)
- McAfee, Inc. (USA)
- Microsoft Corporation (USA)
- Northrop Grumman Corp. (USA)
- Panda Security (Spain)
- SafeNet, Inc (USA)
- Sophos PLC (UK)
- Symantec Corporation (USA)
- Trend Micro Incorporated (USA)
- Utimaco Safeware AG (Germany)
- Wisekey SA (Switzerland)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Major Trends & Growth Drivers
- Rise in Volume & Magnitude of Cyber Crime to Drive Increased Adoption of Cyber Security Solutions & Services
- Increasing Prevalence of Malware to Drive Robust Demand for Cyber Security Solutions & Services
- Trojan: Fastest Growing Data-Stealing Malware
- Hactivism on the Prowl - Creates Need for Efficient Cyber Security Solutions
- APTs Emerge as a New Sophisticated Threat
- Instances of Cyberterrorism to Strengthen Demand for Cyber Security Solutions & Services
- Security Threats from Virtualization & Cloud Infrastructure Deployments to Drive Demand for Cyber Security Solutions in Government & Private Organizations
- Inherent Security Challenges of Mobile Infrastructure Lends Traction to Cyber Security Market
- Phenomenal Rise of Social Networking Sites Drives Usage Case for Cyber Security Solutions
- IPv6 Boosts Adoption of Cyber Security Solutions and Services
- Regulatory Compliance Requirements Continues to Drive Demand for Cyber Security
- Government Sector - A Major Revenue Contributor
- Priority for Cyber Threat Listed by Country
- Growing Use of Cyber Security Solutions in Public Utilities for Securing Smart Grid Infrastructure
- Cyber Security Seeks New Opportunities in Defense Applications
- Private Organizations Lend Traction to Growth in Cyber Security Market
- High Usage of Digital Platforms Makes Private Establishments Highly Vulnerable to Cyber Security Threats
- Cyber Security Turns into a Top Investment Priority for Businesses
- Cyber Security - A Critical Necessity in Banking and Finance Sector
- Major External & Internal Breaches in Financial Services Sector
- Top Security Initiatives by Industry Segment
- Mobile Banking Keeps Cyber Security Busy
- Broker Dealers & Investment Advisers in Securities Market too Embrace Cyber Security Solutions
- Regulatory Compliance: A High Priority for Financial Institutions
- Advanced Solutions Gain Traction in Financial Services Sector
- Key Barriers in Cyber Security for Financial Services Sector
- Telecommunication and IT
- DOS Attacks Threaten Mobile Network Security - Drive Demand for Cyber Security Solutions in Telecom Industry
- Overbilling Attack: A Business Case for Cyber Security Solutions in Telecom Industry
- VPN to Make Telecommunication Networks More Safer
- Opportunities for Wireless Network Security in Telecom Industry
- Production Systems Also Seek Cyber Security
- Growing Demand in Healthcare Sector
- Small and Mid-Sized Businesses - A Lucrative Market Segment
- Key Issues
- Major Restraints to Effective Cyber Security in Enterprises
- Inadequate Budget - The Key Constraint
- Lack of Comprehensive Security Solutions
- Lack of Alignment between Business Objectives and Security
- External Threats More Recognized than Internal Threats
- Most Organizations Continue to Remain Reactive Rather than Proactive
- Availability of 'Freemium' and Free Products Niggles the Market
- Growing Sophistication & Complexity of Security Threats - A Challenge to Reckon With for Cyber Security Solution Providers
- Advanced Security Solutions - The Need of the Hour
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
- United States
- Canada
- Japan
- China
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- United Kingdom
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Australia
- India
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East
- Iran
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Rest of Middle East
- Africa
IV. COMPETITION
