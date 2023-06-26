Same Day Delivery Market to Surpass 140436.79 Million by 2030 Drives Due to Increasingly Prioritize Natural Products

Westford,USA, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest,the availability of same day delivery services is anticipated to play a crucial role in boosting consumer e-commerce adoption. The convenience of receiving products on the same day is a significant advantage that online retailers can offer customers. Same-day delivery enhances the position of online retailers in comparison to traditional brick-and-mortar stores, by reducing the delivery time and providing a seamless shopping experience.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Same Day Delivery Market"

Pages - 255

Tables - 92

Figures – 76

Same day delivery has emerged as a popular method for swiftly transporting products from producers to end customers. This delivery model has significantly boosted the logistics sector, as it presents opportunities for service providers to expand their operations and achieve profitable company development.

Get a sample copy of this report:

https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/same-day-delivery-market

Prominent Players in Same Day Delivery Market

DHL Express

FedEx Express

UPS Express

TNT Express

Aramex

Amazon Prime Now

Postmates

Deliv

Instacart

Roadie

UberRUSH

Stuart Delivery

Shutl

Zoom2u

Lalamove

Quiqup

Glovo

GetSwift

PostNord

Hermes Same Day Courier

B2B Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to the Increased Shipping Costs

The same day delivery market witnessed the dominance of the B2B segment, capturing over 55% of the market share. This segment primarily caters to end-user customers such as manufacturers, retailers, and wholesalers. One of the key reasons behind the B2B segment's higher revenue share is the nature of its packages, which tend to be heavier, resulting in increased shipping costs. However, from 2023 to 2030, the B2C segment is expected to experience rapid growth, projected to expand at a remarkable CAGR of more than 23%.

The market in North America is projected to experience significant growth in the same day delivery market, with a CAGR of 20.4%. This growth can be attributed to the strong presence of major regional players, including FedEx, A1 Express Services Inc., and United Parcel Service of America, Inc.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/same-day-delivery-market

Domestic Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due toSurge in Demand for Same Day Delivery Services

The same day delivery market experienced a significant dominance of the domestic sector, commanding over 70% of the market share. This market share can be attributed to numerous local e-commerce platforms operating within the country. These platforms have gained substantial traction among consumers, resulting in a surge in demand for sameday delivery services.

Regional markets in the Asia Pacific region emerged as the dominant player in the sameday delivery market, capturing a significant share of 37.92%. This growth can be attributed to the growing presence of e-commerce companies and a rising number of online shoppers in the region.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the same day delivery market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Same Day Delivery Market

FedEx recently merged with Nuro in a strategic move to enhance its last-mile delivery capabilities. This collaboration marked a significant step towards incorporating autonomous vehicles into FedEx's delivery system. FedEx aimed to expand its portfolio by introducing autonomous sameday and speciality deliveries with Nuro's expertise and advanced technology. This partnership highlighted FedEx's commitment to innovation and its determination to leverage cutting-edge solutions to optimize its last-mile delivery operations.

Recently, DHL solidified its digitalization strategy in the last-mile delivery sector through a partnership with Locus robotics. This collaboration underscored DHL's proactive approach towards embracing robotics and automation. DHL aimed to enhance its last-mile delivery capabilities streamlining operations and improving efficiency by joining hands with Locus robotics. This move aligned with DHL's overarching vision to stay at the forefront of industry trends and leverage emerging technologies to deliver exceptional customer experiences.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/same-day-delivery-market

Key Questions Answered in Same Day Delivery Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market

Global Virtual Router Market

Global MLOps Market

Global AI in Computer Vision Market

Global Composable Infrastructure Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com