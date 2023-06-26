Technological Advancements Such as Digital Printing to Drive Demand in the Veneer Sheets Market: expected to Surpass US$ 55 Billion by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The veneer sheets market is predicted to be valued at US$ 42 billion in 2023 and US$ 55 billion by 2033. Over the projection period, sales in the veneer sheets market are expected to increase at a CAGR of 2.7%.



Consumers are increasingly seeking unique and personalized products. Veneer sheet manufacturers can tap into this trend by offering customization options such as bespoke patterns, textures, and finishes. By providing a range of design choices and catering to individual preferences, manufacturers can gain a competitive edge and expand their customer base.

The digital revolution has opened new avenues for the veneer sheets market. Online platforms and e-commerce channels provide manufacturers with opportunities to reach a wider customer base and streamline the sales process. By investing in user-friendly websites, online catalogs, and virtual visualization tools, manufacturers can enhance the online purchasing experience and tap into the growing online market segment.

Technological advancements such as digital printing and laser cutting offer new possibilities for veneer sheet design and customization. Manufacturers can leverage these technologies to create intricate patterns, detailed textures, and innovative surface finishes. Incorporating technology not only enhances product appeal but also enables manufacturers to optimize production processes and improve efficiency.

Veneer sheets are increasingly being utilized in architectural and interior design applications. From wall paneling and ceilings to decorative furniture elements, the versatility of veneer sheets allows for creative and unique design solutions. Manufacturers can focus on expanding their product offerings and collaborating with architects and interior designers to capitalize on this growing trend.

Key Takeaways from the Veneer Sheets Market:

As per FMI analysis, the United States is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.6% during the projected period.

Germany emerged as a significant player in the veneer sheets industry, with a CAGR of 2.3% over the forecast period.

China’s veneer sheets industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.1% during the forecast period.

The residential sector remains the dominant segment, representing more than 65% of the total market share throughout the projected period.

The wood-backed segment will continue to account for one-third of the global share among product types through the forecast period.



“The veneer sheets market is experiencing robust growth due to the rising demand for eco-friendly and visually appealing furniture and interior décor products, presenting lucrative opportunities for industry players”, remarks an analyst at FMI.

How Key Players are revolutionizing the Manufacturing of Veneer Sheets market?

The veneer sheets market has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by the increasing demand for aesthetically appealing and eco-friendly furniture and interior décor products. With the market expected to grow even further in the coming years, competition among the industry players is intensifying.

The veneer sheets market is highly fragmented, with numerous players operating in the industry. Some of the key players in the market include Greenlam Industries Limited, Oakwood Veneer, FormWood Industries, SR Wood Ltd, and Herzog Veneers Inc. Ltd., among others. These players have a significant presence in the market, with a wide range of product offerings, competitive pricing strategies, and strong distribution networks.

The veneer sheets market is also witnessing several emerging trends that are shaping the competitive landscape. An emerging trend is the growing demand for customized veneer sheets that cater to the specific needs and preferences of consumers. This trend presents an opportunity for players to differentiate their product offerings and gain a competitive edge.

Key Players in the Market:

GREENLAM INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sauers & Company Veneers

Oakwood Veneer Company

Veneer Technologies, Inc

FormWood Industries, Inc.

Turakhia Overseas Pvt. Ltd.

CEDAN INDUSTRIES

CENTURYPLY, Ltd

Herzog Veneers, Inc., Ltd

SR Wood, Ltd

Pearlman Veneers

Flexible Materials Incorporated

Recent Developments in the Veneer Sheets Industry:

In 2020, Greenlam Industries LTD., acquired Decolan SA, a Spanish company engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of decorative surfacing solutions.



Market Segmentation

By Product Type:

Paper-Backed

Wood-Backed

Phenolic-Backed

Laid-Up

Others



By End-Use:

Commercial

Residential

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa



More Insights Available

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the veneer sheets market, providing historical data from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

To understand opportunities in the veneer sheets market, the report is segmented on the basis of Product Type (Paper-Backed, Wood-Backed, Phenolic-Backed, Laid-Up and Others), End Use (Commercial and Residential), across 5 major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).

