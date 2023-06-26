New York, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Patient Portal Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06470776/?utm_source=GNW





Using 2022 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period of 2023 to 2028. Market values have been estimated based on the total revenues of patient portal providers.



The report covers the market for the regions of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World.It also highlights major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape.



The report estimates the global market for patient portals in 2022 and provides projections for the market through 2028. The scope of the study includes different types of patient portals and also includes the software and platforms that support patient portals.



Report Includes:

- A brief general outlook of the global market for patient portals

- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue for 2022, estimates for 2023, forecasts for 2024 and 2026, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

- Understanding of the upcoming market potential with an emphasis on new platforms and solution technologies, and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments

- Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for global patient portal market, and corresponding market share analysis bases on the type of patient portal, deployment type, end user, and region

- In-depth information (facts and figures) about major market drivers and opportunities for patient portals, key shifts and trends, regulations and industry specific challenges, and the impact of various macroeconomic factors influencing the market demand over the analysis period (2023-2028)

- Identification of the companies best positioned to meet this demand owing to or in conjunction with their proprietary technologies, product launches, and other strategic advantages

- Company profiles of the leading global corporations within the medical technology industry



Summary:

A patient portal, also known as a patient gateway, is a secure online website that gives patients 24-hour access to their personal health information from anywhere with an Internet connection.Using a secure username and password, patients can view information such as recent doctor visits; discharge summaries; medications; immunizations; allergies; and lab results.



Some portals also allow patients to securely message their doctor; request prescription refills; schedule appointments; check insurance coverage; make payments; and complete forms online.



Many medical practices have a patient portal that is integrated with their EHR system, which includes mobile apps, text messaging and encrypted email.The patient portal enables the medical staff to deliver messages to patients electronically, such as appointment reminders, statements and lab results.



Patient data is communicated between patients and the care team in a fully HIPAA-compliant and secure manner via a patient portal. Patient portals facilitate communication between healthcare providers and patients, resulting in improved quality of treatment, improved patient outcomes, and increased patient satisfaction with their healthcare experience.



In this report, the global market for patient portals is segmented based on type, deployment type, end user and geographic region.The two types of patient portals are integrated and standalone.



Deployment types are on-premises and cloud.End users include providers, payers and others.



The geographic regions are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is currently the largest regional market for patient portals.

