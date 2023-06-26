The Global Zero-waste Shampoo Market is forecasted to grow by USD 67.96 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.15% % during the forecast period

New York, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Zero-waste Shampoo Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05800705/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the zero-waste shampoo market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by disadvantages associated with consumption of plastics, increasing demands for shampoo bars, and growth of e-commerce market.



The zero-waste shampoo market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Online channel

• Offline channel



By Product

• Zero waste-shampoo bars

• Zero waste-liquid shampoo



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• APAC

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing adoption of personalized home salon services as one of the prime reasons driving the zero-waste shampoo market growth during the next few years. Also, growing demand for vegan products among millennials and introduction of sustainable packaging will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the zero-waste shampoo market covers the following areas:

• Zero-waste shampoo market sizing

• Zero-waste shampoo market forecast

• Zero-waste shampoo market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading zero-waste shampoo market vendors that include Battle Green, Beauty and the Bees, Biome, Butter Me Up Organics, Chagrin Valley Soap and Salve Co., Dirty Hippie Ltd, EcoRoots, Emerson Soaps LLC, etee, Ethique Ltd., Friendly Soap Ltd., Hibar, J R Liggett Ltd., Katie Mae Naturals LLC, Lush Internet Inc, Oregon Soap Co., Plaine Products LLC, Plum Brilliance Apothecary, Rocky Mountain Soap Co., and The Refill Shoppe Inc.. Also, the zero-waste shampoo market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

