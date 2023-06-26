The Global Graphene Market to 2033: Detailed Forecasts for Key Growth Areas, Opportunities and Demand

Dublin, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Graphene Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market for graphene has grown hugely in the past decade, with numerous products now on the market and more to come as graphene producers record steadily increasing revenues and OEMs witnessing significant returns in clothing, sportswear, footwear, tires, batteries etc.

The market for graphene in batteries is seeing large-scale investments and several producers have increased capacities or have plans to.

Graphene is attracting increasing attention from investors, researchers and industrial players due to its exceptional mechanical, electronic, and thermal properties.

Graphene is available in multi-ton quantities from many producers and has been identified by many industry sectors as a key material that will drive future product development in flexible electronics, smart textiles, biosensors, drug delivery, water filtration, supercapacitors and more.

The report is the most comprehensive and up-to-date report on graphene and 2D materials currently available, from the world's leading market authority on graphene. Profiling over 350 companies, the report provides key information for investors and executives to enable them to understand and take advantage of the opportunities provided by graphene and 2D materials.

The Global Graphene Market Report 2023 contains:

Assessment of graphene by market including applications, key benefits, market megatrends, market drivers for graphene, technology drawbacks, competing materials, potential consumption of graphene to 2033 and main players.

Assessment of graphene materials (CVD graphene, graphene nano platelets, graphene oxide, etc), intermediate products (graphene masterbatches, dispersions, etc) and final products with graphene embedded (e.g. headphones, tennis racquets, etc). Tabular data on current graphene products.

Graphical depictions of graphene applications by market.

In depth-assessment of graphene producer and distributor pricing in 2023.

Global market for graphene in tons, by sector, historical and forecast to 2033. Global graphene market size split by market in 2022 and for each application to 2033.

Full list of technology collaborations, strategic partnerships, and M&As in the global graphene market including collaboration dates.

Applications roadmap, by market.

In-depth profiles of more than 365 graphene and 2D materials producers and application/product developers including products, production capacities, manufacturing methods, collaborations, TRL, licensing, customers and target markets. Companies profiled include Anaphite, Black Swan Graphene, Carbon Rivers, Directa Plus, Evove, G6 Materials Corporation, General Graphene Corporation, Gerdau Graphene, Graphene Manufacturing Group, Graphenest, Haydale, HydroGraph Clean Power, Ionic Industries, LayerOne, Lyten, NanoXplore Inc., SoundCell, Sparc Technologies, Universal Matter GBR Ltd and Versarien.

List of ex-graphene producers.

Detailed forecasts for key growth areas, opportunities and demand.

Market overview of industry developments in 2020-23.

Unique market assessment tools to assess the viability of graphene, by market, and application.

Market assessment of other 2D materials.

Analysis of 2D materials market including Boron Nitride nanotubes (BNNTs), hexagonal boron-nitride (BNNS), transition metal dichalcogenides (TMDC), Mxenes, Borophene, Phosphorene, Graphitic carbon nitride, Germanene, Graphyne, graphane, Rhenium disulfide (ReS2) and diselenide (ReSe2), silicene, Stanene/tinene, Tungsten diselenide, Antimonene, diamene and indium selenide.

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2 OVERVIEW OF GRAPHENE

2.1 History

2.2 Properties

2.3 Types of graphene

2.3.1 Graphene materials

2.3.1.1 CVD Graphene

2.3.1.1.1 Applications

2.3.1.2 Graphene nanoplatelets

2.3.1.3 Graphene oxide and reduced Graphene Oxide

2.3.1.4 Graphene quantum dots (GQDs)

2.3.1.4.1 Composition

2.3.1.4.2 Comparison to quantum dots

2.3.1.4.3 Properties

2.3.1.4.4 Synthesis

2.3.1.4.4.1 Top-down method

2.3.1.4.4.2 Bottom-up method

2.3.1.4.4.3 Comparison of synthesis methods

2.3.1.4.5 Applications

2.3.1.4.6 Markets for graphene quantum dots

2.3.1.4.6.1 Electronics and photonics

2.3.1.4.6.2 Energy storage and conversion

2.3.1.4.6.3 Sensors

2.3.1.4.6.4 Biomedicine and life sciences

2.3.1.4.6.5 Anti-counterfeiting

2.3.1.4.7 Challenges

2.3.1.4.8 Current and projected revenues

2.3.1.4.9 Pricing

2.3.1.4.10 Companies 102 (14 company profiles)

2.3.2 Intermediate products

2.3.2.1 Graphene masterbatches

2.3.2.2 Graphene dispersions

2.4 Graphene production

2.4.1 Quality

2.4.2 Assessment of graphene production methods

2.5 Regulations

2.5.1 Environmental, health and safety regulation

2.5.1.1 Europe

2.5.1.2 United States

2.5.1.3 Asia-Pacific

2.5.2 Workplace exposure

3 GRAPHENE PATENTS AND PUBLICATIONS

4 GRAPHENE PRODUCTION AND PRICING

4.1 Commercial production capacities

4.2 Graphene oxide and reduced Graphene Oxide production capacities

4.2.1 By producer

4.3 Graphene nanoplatelets production capacities

4.3.1 By producer

4.4 CVD graphene film

4.4.1 By producer

4.5 Graphene production issues and challenges

4.5.1 Oversupply

4.5.2 Quality

4.5.3 Large-volume markets

4.5.4 Commoditisation

4.5.5 Industrial end-user perspective

4.6 Graphene pricing 2023

4.6.1 Pristine graphene flakes pricing/CVD graphene

4.6.2 Few-Layer graphene pricing

4.6.3 Graphene nanoplatelets pricing

4.6.4 Graphene oxide (GO) and reduced Graphene Oxide (rGO) pricing

4.6.5 Multilayer graphene (MLG) pricing

4.6.6 Graphene ink

4.7 Graphene market players

5 MARKETS FOR GRAPHENE

5.1 ENERGY STORAGE: BATTERIES

5.1.1 Technology overview

5.1.2 Battery market megatrends

5.1.2.1 Electrification of transport

5.1.2.2 Reducing dependence on lithium and other materials (e.g. cobalt)

5.1.2.3 New advanced battery materials

5.1.2.4 Development of next-generation flexible electronics

5.1.2.5 Reduced battery costs

5.1.2.6 Increasing demand for green energy

5.1.3 Market overview

5.1.3.1 Market drivers and trends

5.1.3.2 Applications

5.1.3.2.1 Applications roadmap to 2033

5.1.3.3 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2033

5.1.4 Product developers

5.2 ENERGY STORAGE: SUPERCAPACITORS

5.3 POLYMER COMPOSITES

5.4 SENSORS

5.5 CONDUCTIVE INKS

5.6 TRANSPARENT CONDUCTIVE FILMS AND DISPLAYS

5.7 TRANSISTORS

5.8 FILTRATION MEMBRANES

5.9 ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING

5.10 ADHESIVES

5.11 AEROSPACE

5.12 AUTOMOTIVE

5.13 CONSTRUCTION AND BUILDINGS

5.14 MEMORY DEVICES

5.15 FUEL CELLS

5.16 BIOMEDICINE AND HEALTHCARE

5.17 LIGHTING

5.18 LUBRICANTS

5.19 OIL AND GAS

5.20 PAINTS AND COATINGS

5.21 PHOTONICS

5.22 PHOTOVOLTAICS

5.23 RUBBER AND TYRES

5.24 TEXTILES AND APPAREL

5.25 OTHER MARKETS

6 GRAPHENE COMPANY PROFILES (350 company profiles)

7 GRAPHENE EX-PRODUCERS AND PRODUCT DEVELOPERS

8 OTHER 2-D MATERIALS

8.1 Comparative analysis of graphene and other 2D materials

8.2 2D MATERIALS PRODUCTION METHODS

8.2.1 Top-down exfoliation

8.2.1.1 Mechanical exfoliation method

8.2.1.2 Liquid exfoliation method

8.2.2 Bottom-up synthesis

8.2.2.1 Chemical synthesis in solution

8.2.2.2 Chemical vapor deposition

8.3 TYPES OF 2D MATERIALS

8.3.1 Hexagonal boron-nitride (h-BN)/Boron nitride nanosheets (BNNSs)

8.3.1.1 Properties

8.3.1.2 Applications and markets

8.3.1.2.1 Electronics

8.3.1.2.2 Fuel cells

8.3.1.2.3 Adsorbents

8.3.1.2.4 Photodetectors

8.3.1.2.5 Textiles

8.3.1.2.6 Biomedical

8.3.2 MXenes

8.3.3 Transition metal dichalcogenides (TMD)

8.3.4 Borophene

8.3.5 Phosphorene/ Black phosphorus

8.3.6 Graphitic carbon nitride (g-C3N4)

8.3.7 Germanene

8.3.8 Graphdiyne

8.3.9 Graphane

8.3.10 Rhenium disulfide (ReS2) and diselenide (ReSe2)

8.3.11 Silicene

8.3.12 Stanene/tinene

8.3.13 Antimonene

8.3.14 Indium selenide

8.3.15 Layered double hydroxides (LDH)

8.4 2D MATERIALS PRODUCER AND SUPPLIER PROFILES (19 company profiles)

9 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

9.1 Technology Readiness Level (TRL)

10 REFERENCES

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vy5f3b

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.