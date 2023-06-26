Global Dermal Fillers Report 2023 - Market Predicted to Grow to $10.3 Billion by 2029

Dublin, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Dermal Fillers Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Product, By End-use (MedSpa, Cosmetic Surgery Clinics and Hospitals), By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2023-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Dermal Fillers Market size is expected to reach $10.3 billion by 2029, rising at a market growth of 8.1% CAGR during the forecast period.



The purpose of dermal fillers is to impart volume and fullness to the skin through injection. A mineral-like substance found in bones called calcium hydroxylapatite, polyalkylimide, hyaluronic acid, polylactic acid, and polymethyl-methacrylate microspheres is among the ingredients utilized in dermal fillers (PMMA).



In addition, the deep dermis, depth of implantation (superficial midterms and upper and subcutaneous levels), the longevity of correction (temporary and permanent), allergenicity, the agent's composition (allografts, semi/fully synthetic, xenografts, or autologous), and stimulatory behavior (physiologic processes of endogenous tissue proliferation) versus replacement fillers are some of the criteria that can be used to classify dermal fillers (space-replacing effect).



HA and collagen are two examples of temporary dermal fillers that are biodegradable and have a lifespan of between four and nine months. Both dissatisfaction and the possibility of detrimental effects are temporary occurrences.



Therefore, in order to save long-lasting fillers for subsequent patient visits, temporary fillers are always employed as the initial line of treatment. Permanent fillers are mostly utilized to treat deep skin wrinkles and furrows that go beyond the scope of typical face creases. They are considered a top choice for face rejuvenation, particularly in HIV lipodystrophy. PMMA is generally employed for effects that are effective, long-lasting, and safe.



Market Growth Factors

The rising popularity of injectable fillers among men



One of the most pervasive trends in the market is that practically all demographic groups have demonstrated a desire or predisposition for these minimally invasive or non-invasive procedures. For the male demographic, who are increasingly using these operations to improve their appearance, this is especially important.

For instance, a growing number of men are discovering that gravity and aging can have a detrimental effect on the way their facial features look. As a result, males choose facial filler procedures due to their success in reversing the early gravitational aging of the face. Also, it offers the extra benefit of requiring no downtime for recuperation.



Increasing use of less invasive methods



There is scope for surgical instruments with specialized equipment to be used in minimally invasive surgery. It reduces volume, shape, and undesirable fat while concentrating on the abnormalities of the face, such as wrinkles and fine lines. Minimally invasive techniques are becoming more popular because they have almost no risk of significant adverse outcomes and need few or no cuts with quick recovery.

There is a huge demand for energy-based, minimally invasive procedures for wrinkle reduction, skin tightening, face contouring, and rejuvenation. These mentioned factors are expected to propel the market's expansion.



Market Restraining Factors

The high cost associated with dermal fillers



The growth of the market is anticipated to be constrained throughout the forecast period, despite the wide range of aesthetic applications. One of the main barriers hindering the slowdown in the expansion of the market is the high price tag attached to these products.

Dermal filler prices can vary depending on a variety of variables, including the type of procedure performed, the experience and credentials of the practitioner, and the amount of time and effort necessary to complete the surgery or treatment. Thus, the high cost associated with dermal fillers is expected to hinder the market's growth.

