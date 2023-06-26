The Global Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM) Software Market is forecasted to grow by USD 17728.56 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.03% during the forecast period

New York, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM) Software Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797211/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the manufacturing operations management (MOM) software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for automation in industrial sectors, need for operational efficiency to improve quality of manufacturing operations, and digital transformation of manufacturing operations.



The manufacturing operations management (MOM) software market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Automotive

• Food and beverages

• Chemical

• Pharmaceutical

• Others



By Deployment

• On-premises

• Cloud



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the ERP and PLM integration as one of the prime reasons driving the manufacturing operations management (MOM) software market growth during the next few years. Also, increase in mobility solutions and evolution of direct digital manufacturing (DDM) will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the manufacturing operations management (MOM) software market covers the following areas:

• Manufacturing operations management (MOM) software market sizing

• Manufacturing operations management (MOM) software market forecast

• Manufacturing operations management (MOM) software market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading manufacturing operations management (MOM) software market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Aegis Industrial Software Corp., ARC Advisory Group, ATS Global B.V., Critical Software, Dassault Systemes SE, Durr AG, ECI Software Solutions Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Epicor Software Corp., HCL Technologies Ltd., iBASEt Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Royal Cargo Inc., Schneider Electric SE, sedApta S.r.l., Siemens AG, and SNic Solutions Inc.. Also, the manufacturing operations management (MOM) software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797211/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________