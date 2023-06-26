Global Warehouse Robotics Market is Projected to Register a CAGR of 19.0%, in Terms of Value, Between 2023 & 2029

Dublin, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Warehouse Robotics Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Function, By Application, By Product, By Payload Capacity, By Component, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2023-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Warehouse Robotics Market size is expected to reach $13.9 billion by 2029, rising at a market growth of 19.0% CAGR during the forecast period.



The robotics industry can now explore unexplored opportunities in various warehousing tasks while achieving an optimal flow of operation and logistics efficiency across the different industry verticals. This is feasible because of significant technological advancements that enable improved object perception and a precise positioning system. The market has been expanding due to factors such as the expansion of warehouses, increasing expenditures in warehouse automation, an increase in labor expenses globally, and the accessibility of scalable technology solutions.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The development of COVID-19 boosted the number of consumers who wanted to purchase online, forcing retailers to turn to automated systems to fulfill the rising demand. Additionally, businesses adopted automated solutions to protect themselves against unexpected supply chain disruptions.

As a result, the market's growth was stimulated by the escalating demand from the food and beverage industry as well as e-commerce. After the pandemic, the manufacturing shifts for semiconductors & electronics also lowered but remained constant. Therefore, the market is expected to experience a slow recovery throughout the forecast period.



Market Growth Factors

Increasing demand for smaller stock-keeping unit orders



Due to the continual introduction of new items, an expanding SKU (stock-keeping unit) count is relatively typical in the sector. In addition, the convenience of customization and the expanding range of consumer options offered by the e-commerce platform drove the need for a larger inventory, with various options and styles at the disposal of online retailers for delivery upon request.

The number of large-pallet orders received by distributors is declining due to just-in-time ordering, direct-to-consumer distribution, and changing retailer-wholesaler relationships. Therefore, the rise in modest, multiple-SKU shipments puts pressure on warehouses to automate. These factors are propelling the growth of the warehouse robotics market.



Rapidly expanding e-commerce sector



The customer experience is enhanced behind the scenes by advancements in everything from fulfillment capabilities and supply chains to digital payments, further influencing shifts in consumer behavior. Additionally, important factors include the use of the internet and better connectivity, especially in emerging markets where more young people spend more time online.

Additionally, the budgets for fulfillment centers and warehouses have not been increased to accommodate the increased volume. Due to these circumstances, warehouses must move products from positions to loading docks more quickly than ever. Hence, the rise of e-commerce, along with the need for faster deliveries, is also proving to be beneficial for the expansion of the market.



Market Restraining Factors

Constrained adoption of robots in startups owing to high investments



Robots are a huge asset in smart manufacturing because they reduce downtime, save time, and eliminate repetitious manual labor. However, deploying highly efficient robots is expensive. As a result, installing warehouse robots in industries demands substantial financial resources. Startups believe that deploying robots in factories is impractical due to their small operations. The costs of upkeep and repairs for robotic devices are also very significant.

Furthermore, there is still work on the customization required for robots to be useful for specific businesses. Because of the high implementation costs and lack of compatibility, the market for warehouse robotics isn't expanding as quickly as it could.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints

Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Analyst's Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Acquisition and Mergers

3.2.4 Geographical Expansions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2019-2023)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements: 2019, Jan-2023, Feb) Leading Players

Chapter 4. Global Warehouse Robotics Market by Function

4.1 Global Pick & Place, Palletizing & De-palletizing Market by Region

4.2 Global Packaging Market by Region

4.3 Global Transportation Market by Region

Chapter 5. Global Warehouse Robotics Market by Application

5.1 Global E-commerce Market by Region

5.2 Global Automotive Market by Region

5.3 Global Consumer Electronics Market by Region

5.4 Global Healthcare Market by Region

5.5 Global Food & Beverage Market by Region

5.6 Global Others Market by Region

Chapter 6. Global Warehouse Robotics Market by Product

6.1 Global Mobile Robots Market by Region

6.2 Global Articulated Robots Market by Region

6.3 Global Cylindrical Robots Market by Region

6.4 Global Scara & Parallel Robots Market by Region

6.5 Global Cartesian Robots Market by Region

Chapter 7. Global Warehouse Robotics Market by Payload Capacity

7.1 Global Below 10 kg Market by Region

7.2 Global 11 kg to 80 kg Market by Region

7.3 Global 81 kg to 400 kg Market by Region

7.4 Global 400 kg & Above Market by Region

Chapter 8. Global Warehouse Robotics Market by Component

8.1 Global Hardware Market by Region

8.2 Global Software Market by Region

8.3 Global Services Market by Region

Chapter 9. Global Warehouse Robotics Market by Region

Chapter 10. Company Profiles

10.1 Omron Corporation

10.2 Honeywell International, Inc.

10.3 ABB Ltd.

10.4 Bastian Solutions, LLC (Toyota Advanced Logistics Group) (Toyota Industries Corporation)

10.5 Fetch Robotics, Inc. (Zebra Technologies Corporation)

10.6 Yaskawa Electric Corporation

10.7 Kuka AG (Swisslog Holding AG)

10.8 Dematic Group (Kion Group AG)

10.9 Daifuku Co., Limited







