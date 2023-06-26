The Global Coconut Sugar Market is forecasted to grow by USD 192.39 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.75% during the forecast period

New York, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Coconut Sugar Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05678726/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the coconut sugar market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by health benefits of coconut sugar, demand for organic coconut sugar, and increasing instances of obesity and diabetes among consumers.



The coconut sugar market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Organic coconut sugar

• Inorganic coconut sugar



By End-user

• Commercial

• Residential



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing use of coconut sugar in food and beverage industry as one of the prime reasons driving the coconut sugar market growth during the next few years. Also, emergence of private label brands and growing popularity of plant-based diets will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the coconut sugar market covers the following areas:

• Coconut sugar market sizing

• Coconut sugar market forecast

• Coconut sugar market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading coconut sugar market vendors that include BetterBody Foods, Big Tree Farms Inc., Celebes Coconut Corp., Connecticut Coconut Co., Franklin Baker Co., Madhava Ltd., NOW Health Group Inc., Nutiva Inc., PT Mega Inovasi Organik, PT. COCO SUGAR INDONESIA, PT. INTRAFOOD SINGABERA INDONESIA, Saudi Food Ingredients Factory, The Coconut Co. UK Ltd., The Divine Foods, The Groovy Food Co., Tradin Organic Agriculture B.V., Tree Grab, Treelife, Wholsum Foods Pvt. Ltd., and Yana Industries LLP. Also, the coconut sugar market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

