Finnish English

Talenom Plc, Press release 26 June 2023 at 14:00 EEST

The banking-as-a-service cooperation between Talenom and Alisa Bank progresses: Talenom Account introduced to customers

Talenom and Alisa Bank announced in September 2022 that they signed a cooperation agreement to offer banking and financing services to customers that use Talenom's financial management services. The first customers got their Talenom Account in May 2023. The Talenom Account is now available for Talenom customers.

Talenom Account is a Finnish bank account issued by Alisa Bank. The account can be used directly with Talenom's mobile and browser applications for account transfers and paying bills. With the Talenom Account, Talenom's customers receive high quality and highly competitive banking services in the same application as other financial management services.

Matti Saarinen, integrated banking services, Talenom: "We have listened to our customers and have been planning to build the Talenom Account and Talenom Card products for a long time. Now we can start distributing the Talenom Account together with Alisa Bank. Combining banking and financial management services is a significant step in developing financial services for entrepreneurs."

Teemu Nyholm, CEO, Alisa Bank: “Talenom Account makes the banking services of Alisa Bank available to all Talenom’s Finnish corporate customers, thus significantly increasing the potential customer base of the bank's corporate customers. We believe that Banking-as-a-Service (Baas) services will be an important pillar for Alisa Bank's future growth."

Esapekka Heikkilä, Development Manager, Alisa Bank: "Talenom Account offers businesses a completely new and cost-effective way to use banking services with a superior customer experience. Opening of a bank account and the online banking functionalities for account management are available directly from the Talenom platform, which allows customers to use banking services seamlessly with financial management services.”

The Talenom Card will be released later in summer 2023. With Talenom Account and Talenom Card, Talenom implements its strategy as a leading supplier of financial services for entrepreneurs and brings both flexibility and cost savings to its customers.

You can learn more about the products on Talenom’s website at https://talenom.com/en-fi/banking/talenom-banking/.

Additional information

Otto-Pekka Huhtala, CEO, Talenom Plc, otto-pekka.huhtala@talenom.fi, tel. +358 40 7038 554

Teemu Nyholm, CEO, Alisa Pankki Plc, teemu.nyholm@alisapankki.fi, tel. +358 50 577 1028

Talenom Plc in brief

Talenom is an agile and progressive accounting firm established in 1972. Our business idea is to make daily life easier for entrepreneurs with the easiest-to-use digital tools on the market and highly automated services. In addition to comprehensive accounting services, we support our customers’ business with a wide range of expert services, as well as financing, account and payment traffic services. Our vision is to provide superior accounting, account and payment traffic services for SMEs.

Alisa Bank in brief

Alisa Bank Plc is a Finnish digital bank for an easier everyday life. We serve both private customers, SMES and savers seeking competitive interest rates for their deposits in a straightforward, clear and sustainable way. Alisa Bank Plc's share is quoted on the Main Market of Nasdaq Helsinki (ALISA) and it has a license granted by the Financial Supervision Authority. www.alisapankki.fi