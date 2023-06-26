Anthos Therapeutics Supported Global Survey of 3000+ Patients Prescribed Anticoagulants Detailing Impact of Patient-Relevant Bleeding (PRB) Presented at ISTH 2023

Patient-Centric Survey Conducted in Collaboration

with StopAfib.org and the National Blood Clot Alliance

Findings Suggest “Patient-Relevant Bleeding” More Accurate Than Current Terminology,

Capturing Effects on Patient Quality of Life

More than Half of Patients Reported Needing to Adjust Their Lifestyles

to Reduce the Risk of Bleeding

38% of Patients Who Experienced Bleeding are Motivated to Explore New Anticoagulant

Treatment Options to Mitigate Patient-Relevant Bleeding Events

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anthos Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapies for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, presented new data in collaboration with two internationally recognized patient advocacy groups, detailing the impacts of patient-relevant bleeding (PRB) on individuals prescribed anticoagulants. The oral presentation, Patient-Relevant Bleeding Events Among Patients Taking Anticoagulant Medication, was presented yesterday at ISTH – The International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis’ annual meeting, being held in Montreal, June 24-28, 2023.

More than 3,000 adult patients were recruited in partnership with StopAfib.org and the National Blood Clot Alliance (NBCA), to participate in an anonymous, online global survey with their members, designed to better understand so-called “minor” bleeding problems experienced by patients who take anticoagulants. These types of bleeding events, such as easy bruising of the skin, bleeding from cuts, heavy menstrual cycles, and nose bleeds, do not always require professional medical intervention, but are nevertheless very concerning to patients. It often results in patients making significant lifestyle changes and/or stopping their anticoagulant therapy.

“While physicians diligently focus on the management of major bleeding events, the same emphasis is not always placed on patient-relevant bleeding, with these incidents often overlooked or clinically dismissed. This can leave patients feeling lost and unsupported, thus resorting to taking measures into their own hands,” said Mellanie True Hills, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at StopAfib.org, American Foundation for Women’s Health. “We partnered with Anthos because they are putting patients first, such as through this patient survey. Healthcare professionals can gain immense insight from these findings, which hopefully encourages a much more open dialogue with patients about the bleeding concerns they live with every day.”

Of the 3,072 respondents, 59% reported experiencing a bleeding problem and of those patients, 54% have adjusted their lifestyle, 47% say their emotions are affected by bleeding and 29% confirm they have considered stopping or have already paused their current anticoagulant treatment.

Further, more than half of survey respondents (1,815) confirmed having bleeding problems since starting their anticoagulant therapy, and 38% reported that it is “very important” to know about new treatment options with a lower bleeding risk.

“Despite widespread underreporting, these events are real and can be life-altering for a significant number of individuals. This forward-thinking survey explores the impact of patient-relevant bleeding events on lifestyle, emotional and mental well-being, and adherence,” said Tarin Patrikis, Deputy Director of the National Blood Clot Alliance. “Because of these burdens, patients are highly motivated to explore new anticoagulant treatment options that can offer a lower bleeding risk and hopefully restore a better sense of normalcy to their lives.”

As part of Anthos’s ongoing commitment to prioritizing the patient’s voice, the company has developed its clinical research programs to address real-world unmet needs among patients requiring anticoagulant therapy but are often underserved today. Most recently the company announced a new patient assessment tool under development, the ABBA-CAS 18-item questionnaire, that assesses the impact of bleeding on patients, frequency of bleeding and bruising related to oral anticoagulants, and the severity and frequency of their associated impacts on quality of life and adherence to therapy.

About the Patient Survey

Under the leadership of StopAfib.org and the National Blood Clot Alliance (NBCA), a comprehensive patient survey intended to gain quantitative and qualitative insight on the impact of patient-relevant bleeding (PRB) events, defined as bleeding not requiring medical intervention. The online survey was made available in November 2022 and is accessible globally to individuals aged 21 years and older who are currently taking anticoagulants. The objective of the patient survey was to explore the impact of patient-relevant bleeding events on daily activities, emotional well-being, and adherence in patients taking anticoagulants.

About StopAfib.org

StopAfib.org is a nonprofit organization founded by an atrial fibrillation patient for afib patients. Its mission is to improve the quality of life for those living with afib and save lives by raising awareness of afib and decreasing afib-related strokes. StopAfib.org is the top arrhythmia site worldwide. To learn more about the organization, visit their website .

About The National Blood Clot Alliance

The National Blood Clot Alliance (NBCA) is the leading nonprofit organization in the United States dedicated to advancing the prevention, early diagnosis, and successful treatment of life-threatening blood clots, such as deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism. For information, visit their website .

About Anthos Therapeutics

Anthos Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of genetically and pharmacologically validated innovative therapies to advance care for people living with cardiovascular and metabolic (CVM) diseases. Anthos Therapeutics aims to combine the agility of a biotech with the rigor of a large pharmaceutical company.

The Company’s lead compound, abelacimab, is a novel, highly selective, fully human monoclonal antibody designed to induce effective hemostasis-sparing anticoagulation through Factor XI inhibition.1 Abelacimab targets the active domain of Factor XI, demonstrating dual inhibitory activity against both Factor XI and its activated form, Factor XIa.2

In the U.S., abelacimab received its first Fast Track Designation from the FDA in July 2022 for the treatment of thrombosis associated with cancer. In September 2022, abelacimab was granted a second Fast Track Designation for the prevention of stroke and systemic embolism in patients with atrial fibrillation. Abelacimab is an investigational agent that has not been approved for any indication in any country.

Anthos Therapeutics was launched by Blackstone Life Sciences and Novartis in 2019 and has obtained the global rights to develop, manufacture, and commercialize abelacimab (MAA868) under a license agreement with Novartis. For more information, visit the company’s website and follow on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding the initiation, and timing, of future clinical trials and its research and development. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this press release, including statements regarding the company’s strategy, future operations, future financial position, prospects, plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “become”, “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the company’s views as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing the company’s views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof. The company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause the company’s views to change. However, while the company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

Media Contact

Caren Begun

TellMed Strategies

201-396-8551

caren.begun@tmstrat.com