Cobham Satcom Signs with Leading US Prime Contractor for Advanced Maritime Antenna Solutions

Concord, California, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cobham Satcom, a leading global provider of radio and satellite communications solutions to the maritime and land sectors, announced the issuance of a purchase order with a leading US prime contractor, with a minimum value in excess of $12m with annual renewal options for additional units. The contract provides the acquisition of next-generation maritime antennas from the Cobham Satcom Sea Tel product line to support the United States Government and the Department of Defense programs for improved fleet operations and communications. The systems provide unique signal processing capabilities or exploitation functionality and enable maritime performance by providing the ability to disrupt, deny, degrade, and defeat (state and non-state) adversaries' use of radio frequency spectrum. The systems will be deployed supporting Assured Command and Control, Battlespace Awareness, and Integrated Fires.

About Cobham Satcom's Government & Defense Solutions (GDS)

Cobham Satcom, a global industry leader in the design and manufacture of accurate, active tracking antennas across GEO, HEO, MEO, and LEO satellites, is enabling a new level of flexibility and resilience with a range of antennas for multi-orbit, multi-band, multi-network capabilities whether fixed-use or on a mobile platform. Combining robust design with resilience, the GDS product lines of our Tactical TRACKER portfolio, Sea Tel maritime terminals, and TRACKER GD gateways provide mission-critical satellite connectivity for naval and land-based military and civil operations as well as fly-away applications that comply with MIL-SPEC Environmental and with EMI/EMC requirements.

The Sea Tel products are recognized for rugged, highly reliable stabilized marine antenna systems, enabling satellite communication and tracking capabilities in the harshest environments. The radome-protected antennas are available in a range of sizes from under 1m to 3.7m. With single and multi-band, multi-orbit capabilities and highly accurate LEO, MEO, and GEO tracking, they provide robust connectivity and unmatched resiliency. Sea Tel and TRACKER systems are manufactured in the US and are recognized for rugged, highly reliable stabilized marine antenna systems that enable satellite communication and tracking capabilities in the harshest environments and are extensively deployed by US and NATO navies and coast guards.

About Cobham Satcom

Cobham Satcom is a global leader in radio and satellite communication solutions for land and maritime sectors. At the forefront of satellite communication technology for over forty years, Cobham Satcom delivers accurate, multi-orbit, active tracking antennas for land, maritime, fixed, and mobile applications across GEO, LEO, and MEO satellites. Cobham Satcom systems provide business and mission-critical connectivity to a broad range of service providers, enterprises, and government customers.

Cobham Satcom designs and manufactures high-performance user terminals, gateways, and systems. The SAILOR, Sea Tel, EXPLORER, and TRACKER brands offer innovative, highly reliable solutions that are easy to integrate and use, whether on established satellite systems or next-generation constellations.