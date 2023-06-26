Global Conveyor Systems Strategic Business Report 2023: A $79.6 Billion by 2030 - Demand Emanating from Conventional and Niche Application Markets to Bolster Growth

Dublin, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Conveyor Systems: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Conveyor Systems Market to Reach $79.6 Billion by 2030



The global market for Conveyor Systems estimated at US$54.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$79.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Belt, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5% CAGR and reach US$20.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Roller segment is readjusted to a revised 6.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $14 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.8% CAGR



The Conveyor Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$14 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$14.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 3.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$9.7 Billion by the year 2030.

Looking Ahead to 2023



The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.

Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 670 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $54.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $79.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.9% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

COVID-19 Adversely Impacts Conveyor Systems Market

Demand for Conveyor Systems Increases Post the Pandemic Lull

Material Handling Equipment: An Introduction

Percentage Breakdown of Global Material Handling Equipment Market by Segment (2021E and 2027F)

Percentage Breakdown of Global Material Handling Equipment Market by Region (2021E and 2027F)

Conveyor Systems: A Prelude

Types of Conveyors

Belt Conveyor

Roller Conveyor

Pallet Conveyor

Overhead Conveyor

Other Types of Conveyor System

Major Uses and Applications

Energy Cost: Critical Component of a Conveyor Equipment

End-Use Industry Overview

Conveyor System: Market Overview

Trends Expected to Shape Conveyor Systems Design

Belt Conveyors: The Most Dominant Segment Type

Warehouse & Distribution and Food & Beverage: Leading End Markets

North America: The Largest Geographic Region

Asian Economies Led by China to Spearhead Future Growth

Competition

The Pandemic Forces Companies to Realize the Importance and Necessity to Change

Recent Market Activity

Conveyor Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Conveyor Systems Market to Grow with Demand Emanating from Conventional and Niche Application Markets

Manufacturing and Packaging

Transportation and Logistics

Merchandising

Factors Influencing Demand for Conveyors

Need for Secure Environment in Industries Drive Large Scale Installation of Conveyor Systems

Customized Solutions with Integrated Technologies to Drive Automation Projects

Integration of Warehouse Management Technologies with Material Handling Equipment Need of the Hour

Role of Conveyor Systems in E-commerce Industry

Distribution Logistics Simplify Outbound Movement of Products

Omnichannel Commerce Creates a Paradigm Shift

Motorized Roller Conveyor Technology Improves Supply Chain Excellence

Demand for Automated MHE with Conveyor Systems on the Rise

Growing Importance of Automation & Technology Drive Conveyor System Usage in Food & Beverage Industry

Global Sales of Processed Foods in US$ Billion for Years 2014, 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2022F

Benefits of Using Belt Conveyors in Food Industry

Maintaining Social Distancing during Pandemic with Conveyor Systems Help

Rising Demand for Processed Meat: Major Growth Driver for Conveyor System

Dairy Products: Churning Out New Opportunities for Conveyor System

Global Production of Butter, Cheese, Skim Milk Powder, and Whole Milk Powder (in Kilo Tons) by Developed and Developing Countries for 2017 and 2026

Strong Demand for Beverages Spurs Growth

Ensuring Sanitation of Belt Conveyors Key to Long Term Reliability

Automotive Industry: Shifting Gears to Automated Systems

Growth in Automobile Production to Fuel Demand for Conveyor Systems

Production of Consumer Electronics to Drive Demand for Automated Conveyors

Growth in Conveyor Belt Market Driven by Metallurgy and Mining Industry

Belt Conveyors Score over Trucking in Long Distance Scenarios

Demand for Air Travel Post COVID-19 Pandemic World to Drive Need for New Airports and Infrastructure Modernization

Baggage Conveyor Systems Critical for Operational Efficiencies at Airports

Smart Airports: Opportunity for Growth

Industrial Equipment/Machinery Manufacturing Industry Promises Bright Prospects

Conveyor Belts and Industrial IoT Applications

Industry 4.0 and Conveyor Industry in the Post-Pandemic World

Smart Monitoring through Intelligent Conveyor Systems

Demand Goes Strong for Smart Conveyor Equipment

Modular Designed Conveyor Systems Add Versatility

Pallet Conveyors Efficiently Transport Discreet Products

Shortcomings in Design of Pallet Conveyor Systems

Automated Conveyor Systems: Indispensable for Quality Services

Growing e-Commerce Impacts Automated Conveyor Systems

Pallet Conveyors Find Suitability in Automated Applications

Design Trends in Conveyor Systems

Select Conveyor Technologies: Delivering Improved Performance in Industrial Settings

Direct Drive

Smart Conveyor

Active Conveyor Belt Technology

Flexible Purpose Conveyors

Compact Design Conveyors

Upgrading Gravity Roller Conveyor to Motorized Roller Conveyor

Automated Conveyors Preferred Over Chain Conveyors for Smooth and Quiet Operation

Challenges in Maintenance of Conveyor Belts

Material Handling Industry: Common Conveyor Belt Problems and Solutions

Manual and Conventional Inspection Methods vs. Sensor-based Inspection Methods

Drones and Sensor Technology to Identify Potential Problems in Conveyors

