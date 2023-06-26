The Global IoT Chip Market is forecasted to grow by USD 13853.11 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period

New York, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global IoT Chip Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05401864/?utm_source=GNW



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing number of smart devices and applications, increasing adoption of M2M connections, and governments and financial institutions investing in IoT ecosystem development.



The IoT chip market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Smart cities

• Industrial ethernet

• Smart wearables

• Connected vehicles

• Connected homes



By Type

• Logic devices

• Sensors

• Processors

• Connectivity integrated circuits

• Memory devices



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the introduction of NB-IoT technology as one of the prime reasons driving the IoT chip market growth during the next few years. Also, evolution of global device managers and the anticipated rollout of 5G will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the IoT chip market covers the following areas:

• IoT chip market sizing

• IoT chip market forecast

• IoT chip market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading IoT chip market vendors that include Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Analog Devices Inc., Arduino Srl, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corp., Marvell Technology Inc., MediaTek Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., NVIDIA Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, Park Ohio Holdings Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Silicon Laboratories Inc., SoftBank Group Corp., STMicroelectronics NV, Texas Instruments Inc., and Twilio Inc.. Also, the IoT chip market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05401864/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________