The Global Wood Pellets Market is forecasted to grow by USD 5283.83 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.84% during the forecast period

The report on the wood pellets market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by stringent regulations on CO2 emissions, increasing use of bioenergy, and regulations for using bioenergy and modern heating systems.



The wood pellets market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Residential

• Commercial

• industrial



By Application

• Power generation

• Combined heat and power

• Heating



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the declining use of coal in power industry as one of the prime reasons driving the wood pellets market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing use of biomass district heating and adoption of wood pellets in co-firing will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the wood pellets market covers the following areas:

• Wood pellets market sizing

• Wood pellets market forecast

• Wood pellets market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading wood pellets market vendors that include AS Graanul Invest, Binderholz GmbH, Bio Eneco, BioPower Sustainable Energy Corp., CT Pellet, Drax Group Plc, ECARE, Energy Pellets of America LLC, Enviva Inc., Highland Pellets LLC, JP Green Fuels Pvt. Ltd., Land Energy Girvan Ltd., Laxmi Subhi Sales Corp., Lignetics Inc., Pfeifer Holding GmbH, PREMIUM PELLETS s.r.o, PRODESA, proPellets Austria, SNOW ENTITIES Inc., and VIRIDIS ENERGY INC.. Also, the wood pellets market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

