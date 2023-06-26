The Global Automatic Transfer Switches Market is forecasted to grow by USD 286.02 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.17% during the forecast period

New York, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automatic Transfer Switches Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05377725/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the automatic transfer switches market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by continuous growth of uninterrupted power applications, upcoming and ongoing smart grid projects, and increasing demand from data centers.



The automatic transfer switches market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Open transition

• Closed transition

• Static transfer switch

• Others



By End-user

• Industrial

• Commercial

• Residential



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing popularity of microgrid networks as one of the prime reasons driving the automatic transfer switches market growth during the next few years. Also, increase of renewable power in global energy mix and rising use of integrated systems will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the automatic transfer switches market covers the following areas:

• Automatic transfer switches market sizing

• Automatic transfer switches market forecast

• Automatic transfer switches market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automatic transfer switches market vendors that include ABB Ltd., alfanar Group, Briggs and Stratton LLC, Camsco Electric Co. Ltd., Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Generac Holdings Inc., Gulf Electrical Distribution Apparatuses Co. Ltd., Kohler Co., Kusum Engineering Works, Maxge Electrical Technology Co. Ltd., Regal Rexnord Corp., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, SM Controls, SOCOMEC Group, Vertiv Holdings Co., and Winfull Technology Co. Ltd.. Also, the automatic transfer switches market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

