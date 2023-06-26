The Global Dry Eye Syndrome Drugs Market is forecasted to grow by USD 2,159.21 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.53% during the forecast period

New York, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Dry Eye Syndrome Drugs Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05166464/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the dry eye syndrome drugs market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by a growing geriatric population, growing healthcare expenditure, and changing lifestyles and rising cases of diseases contributing to dry eye syndrome.



The dry eye syndrome drugs market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Retail pharmacies

• Hospital pharmacies

• Online pharmacies



By Product

• OTC drugs

• Prescription drugs



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the advancements in drug delivery technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the dry eye syndrome drugs market growth during the next few years. Also, advancements in diagnostic techniques for dry eye syndrome and the shift of dry eye syndrome drugs toward personalized medicine will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the dry eye syndrome drugs market covers the following areas:

• Dry eye syndrome drugs market sizing

• Dry eye syndrome drugs market forecast

• Dry eye syndrome drugs market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading dry eye syndrome drugs market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., AFT Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Akorn Operating Co. LLC, Bausch Health Co. Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, I MED Pharma Inc., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Laboratoires THEA SAS, Mitotech SA, Novaliq GmbH, Novartis AG, Oasis Medical Inc., Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Sentiss Pharma Pvt. Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Viatris Inc., and Visufarma. Also, the dry eye syndrome drugs market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

