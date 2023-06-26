Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 23 0920 - RIKV 23 1129

Series RIKV 23 0920RIKV 23 1129
Settlement Date 06/28/202306/28/2023
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 28,77010,350
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest) 97.899/9.19896.194/9.249
Total Number of Bids Received 138
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 28,77012,850
Total Number of Successful Bids 137
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 137
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated 97.899/9.19896.194/9.249
Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated 98.100/8.30196.392/8.750
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full 97.899/9.19896.194/9.249
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest) 97.914/9.13096.232/9.153
Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 98.100/8.30196.392/8.750
Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 97.899/9.19896.164/9.325
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest) 97.914/9.13096.219/9.186
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.001.24