|Series
|RIKV 23 0920
|RIKV 23 1129
|Settlement Date
|06/28/2023
|06/28/2023
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|28,770
|10,350
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest)
|97.899
|/
|9.198
|96.194
|/
|9.249
|Total Number of Bids Received
|13
|8
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|28,770
|12,850
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|13
|7
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|13
|7
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated
|97.899
|/
|9.198
|96.194
|/
|9.249
|Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated
|98.100
|/
|8.301
|96.392
|/
|8.750
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full
|97.899
|/
|9.198
|96.194
|/
|9.249
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest)
|97.914
|/
|9.130
|96.232
|/
|9.153
|Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|98.100
|/
|8.301
|96.392
|/
|8.750
|Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|97.899
|/
|9.198
|96.164
|/
|9.325
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest)
|97.914
|/
|9.130
|96.219
|/
|9.186
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.00
|1.24
Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 23 0920 - RIKV 23 1129
| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
Reykjavík, ICELAND