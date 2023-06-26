POINT Biopharma Expands Its Research with Next-Generation Isotopes, Publishing New Preclinical Data at SNMMI’s Annual Congress

Auger electron and beta emitting isotope terbium-161 was paired with POINT’s FAP-targeted PNT6555 ligand and showed robust anti-tumor efficacy, similar to actinium-225 and lutetium-177 labeled PNT6555

Preclinical proof-of-concept established for synergistic interaction of immuno- and radioligand therapies with lutetium-177 labeled PNT6555

INDIANAPOLIS, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ: PNT) (the “Company” or “POINT”), a company accelerating the discovery, development, and global access to life-changing radiopharmaceuticals, today announced the publication of preclinical data from their pan-cancer, fibroblast activation protein-α (FAP)-targeted program, PNT2004, at the 2023 Annual Meeting of the Society of Nuclear Medicine & Molecular Imaging (SNMMI), taking place June 24-27, 2023, in Chicago, IL.

PNT6555, the lead candidate in the PNT2004 program, led to complete and durable tumor regression and improved survival in HEK-mFAP tumor-bearing mice when chelated to any one of the three radioisotopes studied: lutetium-177 (177Lu), actinium-225 (225Ac), and terbium-161 (161Tb). Additionally, 177Lu-PNT6555 in combination with anti-PD-1 checkpoint blockade was assessed in the aggressive, immunocompetent CT26-mFAP mouse model and demonstrated a significant survival benefit compared to either treatment alone.

“By continuing to develop expertise in more isotopes, POINT is better positioned to create optimized next-generation radioligands, which match a ligand’s properties with the most appropriate isotope,” said Joe McCann, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of POINT Biopharma. “The expertise to discover and develop new radioligands and advance them into clinical trials has been built into POINT. We look to fill our toolbox of isotopes as full as we can, evaluate them in discovery and development, and aim to bring forward candidates we believe could generate compelling patient benefit.”

Presentation details are as follows:

Title: Preclinical application of novel isotopes and combination therapy with the FAP-targeted ligand PNT6555​

Abstract ID: 180

Session Name: Imaging and Therapy in Preclinical Oncology Models - Session 2

Session Date: Monday, June 26th

Session Time: 10:00 AM - 11:15 AM CT

Presentation Time: 10:45 AM – 10:55 AM CT

Following the presentation of these data the poster will be made available on POINT’s Investor Relations website, https://pointbiopharma.com/investors.

About POINT Biopharma

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. is a globally focused radiopharmaceutical company building a platform for the clinical development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. POINT aims to transform precision oncology by combining a portfolio of targeted radioligand assets, a seasoned management team, an industry-leading pipeline, in-house manufacturing capabilities, and secured supply for medical isotopes including actinium-225 and lutetium-177. POINT’s active clinical trials include FRONTIER, a phase 1 trial for PNT2004, a pan-cancer program targeting fibroblast activation protein-α (FAP-α), and SPLASH, the phase 3 trial for PNT2002 for people with metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) after second-line hormonal treatment. Learn more about POINT Biopharma Global Inc. at https://www.pointbiopharma.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

