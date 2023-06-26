The Global Nitrocellulose Market is forecasted to grow by USD 421.2 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.56% during the forecast period

New York, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nitrocellulose Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05166435/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the nitrocellulose market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by abundant availability of cellulose and simple manufacturing process for nitrocellulose, growth of wooden furniture industry, and increasing demand for nitrocellulose in emerging economies.



The nitrocellulose market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Printing ink

• Automotive paint

• Wood coating

• Leather finishes

• Others



By Grade Type

• E grade

• A grade

• M grade



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increasing use of nitrocellulose as propellants as one of the prime reasons driving the nitrocellulose market growth during the next few years. Also, growing popularity of natural wood coating technology and electropainting gaining traction as future coating process will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the nitrocellulose market covers the following areas:

• Nitrocellulose market sizing

• Nitrocellulose market forecast

• Nitrocellulose market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading nitrocellulose market vendors that include AGROFERT AS, Asahi Kasei Corp., Celanese Corp., Eastman Chemical Co., Eurenco, GRN Cellulose Pvt. Ltd., Hagedorn NC GmbH, Hubei Xuefei Chemical Co. Ltd., International Flavors and Fragrances Inc., IVM Srl, KOREA CNC Ltd., Kumho Petrochemical Co. Ltd., MAXAMCORP HOLDING SL, Merck KGaA, Nitrex Chemicals India Ltd., Nitro, Nitro Chemical Industry Ltd., Nitroparis S.L., TNC Industrial Co. Ltd., and Rheinmetall AG. Also, the nitrocellulose market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

