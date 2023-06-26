Awilco Drilling PLC: Minutes from Annual General Meeting 2023

The Annual General Meeting of Awilco Drilling PLC was held Monday 26 June 2023 at 12:00 noon (UK time), at the offices of Awilco Drilling on 2 Kingshill Park, Venture Drive, Arnhall Business Park, Westhill, Aberdeen, AB32 6FL, UK.



Each of the resolutions set out in the Meeting Notice were duly passed. The signed minutes of meeting are attached hereto.

The Meeting Notice and Appendices are available on our website www.awilcodrilling.com, under ‘Investor Relations/General Meetings’.



Aberdeen, 26 June 2023





For further information please contact:



Eric Jacobs, Interim CEO

Phone: +44 1224 737900



Cathrine Haavind, Investor Relations

Phone: +47 93 42 84 64

Email: ch@awilcodrilling.com





This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment