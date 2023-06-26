The Global Palm Oil Market is forecasted to grow by USD 50.26 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.63% during the forecast period

New York, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Palm Oil Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05144589/?utm_source=GNW



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing consumer awareness regarding health benefits of palm oil, increasing demand for biofuels, and growing demand for industrial applications elevates market prospects.



The palm oil market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Edible oil

• Surfactants

• Bio-diesel

• Others



By Type

• Conventional

• Organic



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• Europe

• North America

• South America



This study identifies the new growth avenue for palm oil in biodiesel as one of the prime reasons driving the palm oil market growth during the next few years.

The report on the palm oil market covers the following areas:

• Palm oil market sizing

• Palm oil market forecast

• Palm oil market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading palm oil market vendors that include Agarwal Industries P Ltd., Alami Commodities Sdn Bhd, Alfa Laval AB, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Asian Agri, Best Industry Group, Cargill Inc., Charleston Holdings Pte Ltd., Crowe LLP, Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd., IOI Corp. Berhad, Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad, Musim Mas Group, Nisshin OilliO Group Ltd., Oil Palm India Ltd., Patanjali Ayurved Ltd., Sime Darby Plantation Berhad, Sinar Mas, and Univanich Palm Oil Public Co. Ltd.. Also, the palm oil market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

