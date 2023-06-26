The Global Road Stud and Delineator Market is forecasted to grow by USD 496.39 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.76% during the forecast period

New York, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Road Stud and Delineator Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05082023/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the road stud and delineator market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing incidence of road accidents, rising investment in transportation infrastructure, and increasing government initiatives for road safety.



The road stud and delineator market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Roads and streets

• Parking lots

• Airports

• Others



By Product

• Road stud

• Road delineator



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the development of solar-powered road studs as one of the prime reasons driving the road stud and delineator market growth during the next few years. Also, superior performance and features of road delineators and emergence of smart cities will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the road stud and delineator market covers the following areas:

• Road stud and delineator market sizing

• Road stud and delineator market forecast

• Road stud and delineator market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading road stud and delineator market vendors that include 3M Co., American Louver Co., Axnoy Industries LIp, Clearview Intelligence Ltd., EVELUX Traffic Safety Systems Trd. Co., H2 Safety India Pvt Ltd., IBOTECH GmbH and Co. KG, Jayashri Polymer, Nanjing Roadsky Traffic Facility Co. Ltd., Pexco LLC, Philippine Chemsteel Industries Inc., Rennicks Group Ltd., Satyarthi Enterprises, Shiv Fire Engineers, Smartech Safety Solutions Pvt Ltd., SolarPath USA, Sun Road ThermoPlast, SWARCO AG, ThreeD Plastics Inc., and Tritech Sdn Bhd.. Also, the road stud and delineator market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05082023/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________